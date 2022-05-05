https://sputniknews.com/20220505/france-to-hold-immortal-regiment-to-celebrate-victory-day-on-9-may-ambassador-says-1095310304.html
France to Hold Immortal Regiment to Celebrate Victory Day on 9 May, Ambassador Says
France to Hold Immortal Regiment to Celebrate Victory Day on 9 May, Ambassador Says
18:00 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 06.05.2022)
NOYERS-SAINT-MARTIN, France (Sputnik) - The Immortal Regiment march will be held this year in Paris and other French cities, Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov said on Thursday.
"The Immortal Regiment march is carried out by our compatriots and this action will be held this year in Paris and other cities of France. It will be held on 9 May", Meshkov told Sputnik.
The Immortal Regiment is a nationwide rally held in Russia
and a number of neighboring countries and other states to commemorate the participants and victims of the Great Patriotic War. It was first held on 9 May, 2012 in the Russian city of Tomsk at the initiative of local journalists, then in 2013 it became nationwide.
Earlier on Thursday, Meshkov and diplomats from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Serbia laid wreaths at the Flowers of Freedom monument in France’s Noyers-Saint-Martin.
"The ceremony at this monument has been going on for at least the last 20 years since it was installed here 20 years ago. The monument is called Flowers of Freedom. It stands on the necropolis, our largest military necropolis in France. From the 7,000 dead Soviet soldiers, 4,760 are buried here. Members of the resistance who died for our freedom and for the freedom of France," the ambassador told reporters.
A total of 35,000 of fellow Russian citizens took part in the resistance of France against fascism and Nazism, Meshkov said, adding that the French take great care of the monuments and there were no cases of vandalism, unlike in the other European countries.
The flower-laying ceremony was also attended by the Mayor of Noyers-Saint-Martin Jacques Teinielle, Russian Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov, Russian Trade Representative in France Mikhail Makarov and director of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in France Konstantin Volkov.
The Soviet memorial cemetery in the commune of Noyers-Saint-Martin in the Oise department in northern France was founded in the late 1970s, when the Soviet Union decided to rebury the remains of military personnel located in different cities of the Fifth Republic in one place.