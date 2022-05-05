https://sputniknews.com/20220505/europe-is-not-ready-for-ban-on-russian-gas-supplies-head-of-austrian-fuel-company-omv-says-1095277897.html
Europe is Not Ready for Ban on Russian Gas Supplies, Head of Austrian Fuel Company OMV Says
Europe is Not Ready for Ban on Russian Gas Supplies, Head of Austrian Fuel Company OMV Says
Europe is Not Ready for Ban on Russian Gas Supplies, Head of Austrian Fuel Company OMV Says
2022-05-05T04:28+0000
2022-05-05T04:28+0000
2022-05-05T04:59+0000
austria
russia
europe
omv
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101409/51/1014095162_0:31:3041:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_300183409e1b1fca2bec89e90ce98f84.jpg
According to the head of the Austrian corporation OMV, a ban on Russian fuel would result in a crisis in European industry and its economy.This comes just a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow, including an embargo on Russian oil imports in Europe. However, the European representatives did not reach an agreement on possible restrictions.Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron also addressed possible sanctions on Russia's oil and gas supply to Europe, saying are not being considered at the moment.Over the past months, the European countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia, citing the special operation in Ukraine. As a response, in April, president Vladimir Putin signed a decree mandating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries to companies from "unfriendly nations" must be paid in the Russian national currency.On 27 April, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies under contracts with Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG due to their rejection of the new payment procedure.
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101409/51/1014095162_15:0:2744:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fdccf6300e8d562f48084f9946ed3062.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
austria, russia, europe, omv, gas
Europe is Not Ready for Ban on Russian Gas Supplies, Head of Austrian Fuel Company OMV Says
04:28 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 05.05.2022)
Previously, several European nations noted they can pay for Russian gas in rubles, while EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson stated that conversion mechanism proposed by Moscow violates EU sanctions.
According to the head of the Austrian corporation OMV, a ban on Russian fuel would result in a crisis in European industry and its economy.
“I don't think that today we are ready for an embargo. Unless we are ready to accept the consequences. Because one thing needs to be clearly understood: our gas supply is provided not by our own production in Europe, but by supplies from Russia. We have created a task force on gas to see how we can contribute to deliveries," OMV CEO Alfred Stern told Kurier newspaper.
This comes just a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow, including an embargo on Russian oil imports
in Europe. However, the European representatives did not reach an agreement on possible restrictions.
Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron also addressed possible sanctions on Russia's oil and gas supply
to Europe, saying are not being considered at the moment.
Over the past months, the European countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia, citing the special operation in Ukraine. As a response, in April, president Vladimir Putin signed a decree mandating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries
to companies from "unfriendly nations" must be paid in the Russian national currency.
On 27 April, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies under contracts with Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG due to their rejection of the new payment procedure.