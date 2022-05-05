https://sputniknews.com/20220505/europe-is-not-ready-for-ban-on-russian-gas-supplies-head-of-austrian-fuel-company-omv-says-1095277897.html

Europe is Not Ready for Ban on Russian Gas Supplies, Head of Austrian Fuel Company OMV Says

Europe is Not Ready for Ban on Russian Gas Supplies, Head of Austrian Fuel Company OMV Says

Europe is Not Ready for Ban on Russian Gas Supplies, Head of Austrian Fuel Company OMV Says

2022-05-05T04:28+0000

2022-05-05T04:28+0000

2022-05-05T04:59+0000

austria

russia

europe

omv

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101409/51/1014095162_0:31:3041:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_300183409e1b1fca2bec89e90ce98f84.jpg

According to the head of the Austrian corporation OMV, a ban on Russian fuel would result in a crisis in European industry and its economy.This comes just a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow, including an embargo on Russian oil imports in Europe. However, the European representatives did not reach an agreement on possible restrictions.Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron also addressed possible sanctions on Russia's oil and gas supply to Europe, saying are not being considered at the moment.Over the past months, the European countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia, citing the special operation in Ukraine. As a response, in April, president Vladimir Putin signed a decree mandating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries to companies from "unfriendly nations" must be paid in the Russian national currency.On 27 April, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies under contracts with Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG due to their rejection of the new payment procedure.

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

austria, russia, europe, omv, gas