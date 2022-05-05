https://sputniknews.com/20220505/eu-russia-prepare-sanctions-paypal-vs-indy-media-dni-report-jcpoa-1095285149.html
EU, Russia Prepare Sanctions, PayPal vs Indy Media, DNI Report, JCPOA
EU, Russia Prepare Sanctions, PayPal vs Indy Media, DNI Report, JCPOA
05.05.2022
EU, Russia Prepare Sanctions, PayPal vs Indy Media, DNI Report, JCPOA
Californians - and all of us - deserve to be represented by politicians of sound mind, but major parties care more about legacy and protocol.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine and the author of several books on US foreign policy, to talk about the EU's newest proposed sanctions on Russia and the opportunities a Russian energy embargo present for the US, as well as what actions Russia might be preparing in response. He also gets into Pope Francis' analysis of what's happening in Ukraine and why that got him branded a "conspiracy theorist," as well as the impact of the flood of weapons into Ukraine will be.Mnar Adley, journalist, author and CEO and editor-in-chief of MintPressNews, discusses her organization's battle with PayPal, and the relationship between the military industrial complex and Silicon Valley and what that means for dissenting media.Award-winning political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the millions of illegal electronic searches the FBI performed last year, the fight between Elon Musk and George Soros, the defamation lawsuit filed by the computer repairman who reported Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, the results of yesterday's primaries and the physical attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance.Political analyst and professor Dr. Mohammad Marandi discusses CIA Director William Burns' trip to Saudi Arabia, the trajectory of the relationship between Washington and Riyadh and the role of the war in Yemen in that relationship and the prospects for a new Iran nuclear deal.The Misfits also talked about rising interest rates, the NFT market, US city park systems and human trials for brain computer interfaces.
EU, Russia Prepare Sanctions, PayPal vs Indy Media, DNI Report, JCPOA
12:05 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 05.05.2022)
Californians - and all of us - deserve to be represented by politicians of sound mind, but major parties care more about legacy and protocol.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine and the author of several books on US foreign policy, to talk about the EU’s newest proposed sanctions on Russia and the opportunities a Russian energy embargo present for the US, as well as what actions Russia might be preparing in response. He also gets into Pope Francis’ analysis of what’s happening in Ukraine and why that got him branded a “conspiracy theorist,” as well as the impact of the flood of weapons into Ukraine will be.
Mnar Adley, journalist, author and CEO and editor-in-chief of MintPressNews, discusses her organization’s battle with PayPal, and the relationship between the military industrial complex and Silicon Valley and what that means for dissenting media.
Award-winning political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the millions of illegal electronic searches the FBI performed last year, the fight between Elon Musk and George Soros, the defamation lawsuit filed by the computer repairman who reported Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, the results of yesterday’s primaries and the physical attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance.
Political analyst and professor Dr. Mohammad Marandi discusses CIA Director William Burns’ trip to Saudi Arabia, the trajectory of the relationship between Washington and Riyadh and the role of the war in Yemen in that relationship and the prospects for a new Iran nuclear deal.
The Misfits also talked about rising interest rates, the NFT market, US city park systems and human trials for brain computer interfaces.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.