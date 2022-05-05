https://sputniknews.com/20220505/dow-jones-plummets-over-1000-points-nasdaq-plunges-4-as-us-stock-sell-off-intensifies-1095292698.html

Dow Jones Plummets Over 1,000 Points, Nasdaq Plunges 4% as US Stock Sell Off Intensifies

Dow Jones Plummets Over 1,000 Points, Nasdaq Plunges 4% as US Stock Sell Off Intensifies

The American stock market experienced a major surge following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the interest rate to 1% in an attempt to overcome the... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T16:09+0000

2022-05-05T16:09+0000

2022-05-05T16:26+0000

us

stock exchange

dow jones

nasdaq

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The US stock index plummeted upon opening, with Nasdaq Composite losing 4.77% and Dow Jones dropping by a little over 3% as of 12:15 EDT (16:15 GMT). The S&P index which tracks the market performance of the 500 largest companies, also lost 3.55% since opening.The sharp decline in US markets contrasts with Europe, with Germany reporting only a mild decline and the FTSE 100 index growing on 5 May.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, stock exchange, dow jones, nasdaq