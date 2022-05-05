Dow Jones Plummets Over 1,000 Points, Nasdaq Plunges 4% as US Stock Sell Off Intensifies

https://sputniknews.com/20220505/dow-jones-plummets-over-1000-points-nasdaq-plunges-4-as-us-stock-sell-off-intensifies-1095292698.html
16:09 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 05.05.2022)
The American stock market experienced a major surge following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the interest rate to 1% in an attempt to overcome the decades-high levels of inflation that is hitting fuel and consumer products hard.
The US stock index plummeted upon opening, with Nasdaq Composite losing 4.77% and Dow Jones dropping by a little over 3% as of 12:15 EDT (16:15 GMT). The S&P index which tracks the market performance of the 500 largest companies, also lost 3.55% since opening.
The sharp decline in US markets contrasts with Europe, with Germany reporting only a mild decline and the FTSE 100 index growing on 5 May.