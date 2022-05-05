https://sputniknews.com/20220505/colombian-drug-baron-otoniel-pleads-not-guilty-in-us-court-1095298674.html

Colombian Drug Baron ‘Otoniel’ Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Colombian drug baron Dairo Antonio Usuga David, known by various aliases including "Otoniel," pleaded not guilty in an American court...

"Otoniel" was extradited to the US earlier in the day from Colombia to face different charges, including leading a continuing criminal enterprise and participating in an international cocaine manufacturing and distribution conspiracy for his role as the leader of the paramilitary, multibillion dollar drug organization known as the "Clan del Golfo" (CDG), US Department of Justice said in a statement."On October 23, 2021, Usuga David was arrested in the jungles of Colombia following an extensive capture operation by Colombian military and law enforcement personnel," the statement read.Usuga David was leading a criminal enterprise from June 2003 until his arrest. This group is responsible for exporting multi-ton shipments of cocaine to the US through Mexico and Central American states, according to the indictment. He also participated in an international conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine.If convicted, Usuga David faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, the statement said.

