'Can't Be True': Sergio Aguero Reveals Lionel Messi's Reaction to Real Madrid's Comeback Win

'Can't Be True': Sergio Aguero Reveals Lionel Messi's Reaction to Real Madrid's Comeback Win

Real Madrid's comeback victory over Man City in the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday night not only stunned the fans, pundits, and Pep Guardiola and his... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was left stunned by Real Madrid's miraculous escape in their Champions League semi-final decider against Man City, with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward texting "can't be true" to his Argentina colleague and countryman Sergio Aguero.Aguero, who left City as their all-time scorer last summer, was part of the ESPN commentary team tasked with remarking on the thrilling encounter by the American broadcaster.Aguero himself struggled to comprehend what had happened in the game as Rodrygo's stoppage time double and Karim Benzema's penalty in extra-time not just completed Madrid's dramatic comeback but left him speechless as well.After being on the brink of defeat as the Spaniards trailed City 5-3 on aggregate, Carlo Ancelotti's boys staged a monumental fightback, scoring three goals in quick succession in the 90th, 91st and 95th minute, leaving Pep Guardiola's side heartbroken. And Aguero revealed that he was not alone who was in utter disbelief after Real's win as the Blues suffered one of the worst collapses ever witnessed in Europe.Like him, Messi expressed his shock at the result at the Bernabeu as he messaged Aguero, "Stop joking, can't be true."Meanwhile, another former City icon Carlos Tevez was among the ones who couldn't believe his eyes as he declared: "It's crazy, you can't win another game like that."

