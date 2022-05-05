https://sputniknews.com/20220505/blinken-reassures-swedens-linde-us-backs-nato-open-door-as-stockholm-preps-application-1095275565.html

Blinken Reassures Sweden's Linde US Backs NATO Open Door as Stockholm Preps Application

Blinken Reassures Sweden's Linde US Backs NATO Open Door as Stockholm Preps Application

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde discussed the United States' support for...

Sweden may apply for NATO membership later this month or in June while Finland is reportedly considering to apply to join the alliance on May 12, media reported."Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Washington, DC," Price said in the release on Wednesday. "Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of the Transatlantic relationship to European security and reaffirmed our commitment to NATO’s Open Door policy."Sweden and Finland have both expressed concerns about being vulnerable to Russia during the application period, which Linde alluded to during an interview after the talks with Blinken.According to the report, Linde, however, declined to say what assurances she had received from Blinken.Earlier in the day, Linde met with Senators Chris Coons and Mike Rounds, both members of the newly expanded US Senate NATO Observer Group. Linde in a tweet said she and Coons discussed Russia’s operation in Ukraine "and implications for Europe and Sweden’s neighborhood and security."Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Tuesday that he would block the admission of Sweden and Finland at the NATO summit in Madrid if he is the one representing Croatia.However, if the decisions are made at the North Atlantic Council by NATO ambassadors, Milanovic said he was not sure he could persuade the Croatian ambassador to embrace his position but added that "I will be chasing the sinful souls of every parliament member who votes in favour like the devil."

