https://sputniknews.com/20220505/biden-calls-maga-supporters-the-most-extreme-political-organization-in-american-history-1095286381.html
Biden Calls MAGA Supporters 'The Most Extreme Political Organization in American History'
Biden Calls MAGA Supporters 'The Most Extreme Political Organization in American History'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Fed announcing the highest interest rate hike since 2000, and... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-05T12:06+0000
2022-05-05T12:06+0000
2022-05-05T12:06+0000
us
the backstory
antifa
maga
abortion
scotus
ukraine
war
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095286334_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c0af2f7ee6ca7b452073fdce31821956.png
Biden Calls MAGA Supporters "The Most Extreme Political Organization in American History"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Fed announcing the highest interest rate hike since 2000, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken testing positive for COVID19.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Azovstal, Lies About Crimea, and GermanyAlison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | The 14th Amendment, Conservative Voters, and California Bill AB 2223In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the CIA's interference in Russia, the Greek press reporting on Mariupol, and George Soros. Mark talked about Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and Russia limiting its military strikes in Ukraine. Mark spoke about the thirty three billion dollars proposed by Biden for Ukraine and George Soros's history with the CIA.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about pro abortion marches in Northern California, culture wars in America, and the SCOTUS leak. Alison discussed the culture of America and how Americans truly feel about abortion. Alison commented on Elizabeth Warren's emotional outburst on abortion rights and President Biden's criticism of MAGA supporters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095286334_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c4cfdfc70dbae36e1a2f1e2b6ac72879.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
us, the backstory, antifa, maga, abortion, scotus, ukraine, war, аудио, radio
Biden Calls MAGA Supporters 'The Most Extreme Political Organization in American History'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Fed announcing the highest interest rate hike since 2000, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken testing positive for COVID19.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Azovstal, Lies About Crimea, and Germany
Alison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | The 14th Amendment, Conservative Voters, and California Bill AB 2223
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the CIA's interference in Russia, the Greek press reporting on Mariupol, and George Soros. Mark talked about Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and Russia limiting its military strikes in Ukraine. Mark spoke about the thirty three billion dollars proposed by Biden for Ukraine and George Soros's history with the CIA.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about pro abortion marches in Northern California, culture wars in America, and the SCOTUS leak. Alison discussed the culture of America and how Americans truly feel about abortion. Alison commented on Elizabeth Warren's emotional outburst on abortion rights and President Biden's criticism of MAGA supporters.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.