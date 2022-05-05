https://sputniknews.com/20220505/biden-calls-maga-supporters-the-most-extreme-political-organization-in-american-history-1095286381.html

Biden Calls MAGA Supporters 'The Most Extreme Political Organization in American History'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Fed announcing the highest interest rate hike since 2000, and... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Calls MAGA Supporters "The Most Extreme Political Organization in American History" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Fed announcing the highest interest rate hike since 2000, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken testing positive for COVID19.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Azovstal, Lies About Crimea, and GermanyAlison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | The 14th Amendment, Conservative Voters, and California Bill AB 2223In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the CIA's interference in Russia, the Greek press reporting on Mariupol, and George Soros. Mark talked about Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and Russia limiting its military strikes in Ukraine. Mark spoke about the thirty three billion dollars proposed by Biden for Ukraine and George Soros's history with the CIA.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about pro abortion marches in Northern California, culture wars in America, and the SCOTUS leak. Alison discussed the culture of America and how Americans truly feel about abortion. Alison commented on Elizabeth Warren's emotional outburst on abortion rights and President Biden's criticism of MAGA supporters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

