https://sputniknews.com/20220505/biden-and-big-tech-join-forces-to-push-anti-russia-war-drive-1095272266.html

Biden and Big Tech Join Forces to Push Anti-Russia War Drive

Biden and Big Tech Join Forces to Push Anti-Russia War Drive

SCOTUS Threatens Abortion Rights, Remembering The Kent State Massacre, NFL Coaches Pay Lip Serice To Colin Kaepernick 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T10:02+0000

2022-05-05T10:02+0000

2022-05-05T10:02+0000

by any means necessary

abortion

censorship

radio

colin kaepernick

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272241_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7b8a9c802f0bfa71fd96d1f13f59e7.png

Biden and Big Tech Join Forces To Push Anti-Russia War Drive SCOTUS Threatens Abortion Rights, Remembering The Kent State Massacre, NFL Coaches Pay Lip Serice To Colin Kaepernick

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging” to discuss the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade and restrict the right to abortion, the backward view of law that the draft opinion relies on to justify taking a woman’s right to choose away, the refusal of Democrats to provide any sort of protection for reproductive justice despite their current and historic hold on the federal government, and the clear class character of this issue as poor and working class women and women of color stand to be disproportionately impacted by this decision.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the massacre of students by the national guard at Kent State University on May 4th, 1970, the important and often forgotten context of the demonstrations as against the US war in Vietnam and among a wave of student activism against the war, the repression and indictment of survivors in the aftermath of the massacre, and the continued struggle against imperialism and the need for a revolutionary movement of working and poor people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the US reclassifying Brittany Griner as wrongfully detained by Russia in a hypocritical maneuver as the US and NATO continue their aggression in Ukraine, the continued Russophobia in sports as Russian women’s soccer players have been banned from upcoming UEFA soccer tournaments, and recent lip service from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Mark Davis in support of Colin Kaepernick and his efforts to play in the NFL while refusing to sign him.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mnar Adley, Founder & Executive Director of Mintpress News to discuss the censorship of alternative media outlets and dissident voices that oppose the war drive against Russia, how big tech collaborates with the state to censor alternative media and dissident voices while maintaining a mirage of press freedom, and the Biden administration’s recently unveiled Disinformation Governance Board and the troubling implications that the censorship of outlets like Mintpress News for dissent.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, abortion, censorship, аудио, radio, colin kaepernick