https://sputniknews.com/20220505/biden-and-big-tech-join-forces-to-push-anti-russia-war-drive-1095272266.html
Biden and Big Tech Join Forces to Push Anti-Russia War Drive
Biden and Big Tech Join Forces to Push Anti-Russia War Drive
SCOTUS Threatens Abortion Rights, Remembering The Kent State Massacre, NFL Coaches Pay Lip Serice To Colin Kaepernick 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-05T10:02+0000
2022-05-05T10:02+0000
2022-05-05T10:02+0000
by any means necessary
abortion
censorship
radio
colin kaepernick
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272241_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7b8a9c802f0bfa71fd96d1f13f59e7.png
Biden and Big Tech Join Forces To Push Anti-Russia War Drive
SCOTUS Threatens Abortion Rights, Remembering The Kent State Massacre, NFL Coaches Pay Lip Serice To Colin Kaepernick
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging” to discuss the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade and restrict the right to abortion, the backward view of law that the draft opinion relies on to justify taking a woman’s right to choose away, the refusal of Democrats to provide any sort of protection for reproductive justice despite their current and historic hold on the federal government, and the clear class character of this issue as poor and working class women and women of color stand to be disproportionately impacted by this decision.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the massacre of students by the national guard at Kent State University on May 4th, 1970, the important and often forgotten context of the demonstrations as against the US war in Vietnam and among a wave of student activism against the war, the repression and indictment of survivors in the aftermath of the massacre, and the continued struggle against imperialism and the need for a revolutionary movement of working and poor people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the US reclassifying Brittany Griner as wrongfully detained by Russia in a hypocritical maneuver as the US and NATO continue their aggression in Ukraine, the continued Russophobia in sports as Russian women’s soccer players have been banned from upcoming UEFA soccer tournaments, and recent lip service from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Mark Davis in support of Colin Kaepernick and his efforts to play in the NFL while refusing to sign him.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mnar Adley, Founder & Executive Director of Mintpress News to discuss the censorship of alternative media outlets and dissident voices that oppose the war drive against Russia, how big tech collaborates with the state to censor alternative media and dissident voices while maintaining a mirage of press freedom, and the Biden administration’s recently unveiled Disinformation Governance Board and the troubling implications that the censorship of outlets like Mintpress News for dissent.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272241_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8615e8bfa1f957da820689822b363c30.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
by any means necessary, abortion, censorship, аудио, radio, colin kaepernick
Biden and Big Tech Join Forces to Push Anti-Russia War Drive
SCOTUS Threatens Abortion Rights, Remembering The Kent State Massacre, NFL Coaches Pay Lip Serice To Colin Kaepernick
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging” to discuss the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade and restrict the right to abortion, the backward view of law that the draft opinion relies on to justify taking a woman’s right to choose away, the refusal of Democrats to provide any sort of protection for reproductive justice despite their current and historic hold on the federal government, and the clear class character of this issue as poor and working class women and women of color stand to be disproportionately impacted by this decision.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the massacre of students by the national guard at Kent State University on May 4th, 1970, the important and often forgotten context of the demonstrations as against the US war in Vietnam and among a wave of student activism against the war, the repression and indictment of survivors in the aftermath of the massacre, and the continued struggle against imperialism and the need for a revolutionary movement of working and poor people.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the US reclassifying Brittany Griner as wrongfully detained by Russia in a hypocritical maneuver as the US and NATO continue their aggression in Ukraine, the continued Russophobia in sports as Russian women’s soccer players have been banned from upcoming UEFA soccer tournaments, and recent lip service from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Mark Davis in support of Colin Kaepernick and his efforts to play in the NFL while refusing to sign him.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mnar Adley, Founder & Executive Director of Mintpress News to discuss the censorship of alternative media outlets and dissident voices that oppose the war drive against Russia, how big tech collaborates with the state to censor alternative media and dissident voices while maintaining a mirage of press freedom, and the Biden administration’s recently unveiled Disinformation Governance Board and the troubling implications that the censorship of outlets like Mintpress News for dissent.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.