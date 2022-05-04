WATCH: Russian Submarine in Black Sea Targets Ukrainian Positions With Kalibr Missiles

International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The crew of a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles at targets located in Ukraine.The Russian Defence Ministry has shared footage of the operation. According to the official spokesman for the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Igor Konashenkov, on Wednesday, Russia destroyed six power substations close to railway stations which Ukrainian forces had been using to deliver weapons and ammunition supplied by the US and European countries.
2022
10:18 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 04.05.2022)
© Wikipedia / Vitaly KuzminThe Kalibr land attack cruise missile
© Wikipedia / Vitaly Kuzmin
All materials
