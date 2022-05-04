https://sputniknews.com/20220504/watch-russian-submarine-in-black-sea-targets-ukrainian-positions-with-kalibr-missiles-1095255669.html

WATCH: Russian Submarine in Black Sea Targets Ukrainian Positions With Kalibr Missiles

The 3M-14 or SS-N-30A cruise missile, commonly known as the Kalibr, can be fired from warships and submarines to hit land targets. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

The crew of a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles at targets located in Ukraine.The Russian Defence Ministry has shared footage of the operation. According to the official spokesman for the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Igor Konashenkov, on Wednesday, Russia destroyed six power substations close to railway stations which Ukrainian forces had been using to deliver weapons and ammunition supplied by the US and European countries.

