https://sputniknews.com/20220504/watch-russian-submarine-in-black-sea-targets-ukrainian-positions-with-kalibr-missiles-1095255669.html
WATCH: Russian Submarine in Black Sea Targets Ukrainian Positions With Kalibr Missiles
WATCH: Russian Submarine in Black Sea Targets Ukrainian Positions With Kalibr Missiles
The 3M-14 or SS-N-30A cruise missile, commonly known as the Kalibr, can be fired from warships and submarines to hit land targets. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T10:18+0000
2022-05-04T10:18+0000
2022-05-04T10:23+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104473/08/1044730837_0:118:2250:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_ee8477a77524317a02bd8e0d55a7e733.jpg
The crew of a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles at targets located in Ukraine.The Russian Defence Ministry has shared footage of the operation. According to the official spokesman for the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Igor Konashenkov, on Wednesday, Russia destroyed six power substations close to railway stations which Ukrainian forces had been using to deliver weapons and ammunition supplied by the US and European countries.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104473/08/1044730837_125:0:2125:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_42a12e1c99176f7ae3c852e4afa66a56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, submarine
WATCH: Russian Submarine in Black Sea Targets Ukrainian Positions With Kalibr Missiles
10:18 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 04.05.2022)
The 3M-14 or SS-N-30A cruise missile, commonly known as the Kalibr, can be fired from warships and submarines to hit land targets.
The crew of a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles at targets located in Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry has shared footage of the operation.
According to the official spokesman for the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Igor Konashenkov, on Wednesday, Russia destroyed six power substations close to railway stations which Ukrainian forces had been using to deliver weapons and ammunition supplied by the US and European countries.