Von der Leyen: EU Commission to Present 6th Package of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Commission will present the next package of anti-Russia sanctions over Mosow's operation in Ukraine on Wednesday, President

"Today, we ware presenting our sixth package of sanctions," von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.The EU commission head proposed listing high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine in the sixth package.The bloc will "phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," she added.The new package also aims to "de-SWIFT" Russia's Sberbank and two other major banks, the official said, noting that by doing that, the bloc hits "banks that are systemically critical to the Russian financial system and [President Vladimir] Putin's ability to wage destruction."The European Commission will provide a recovery package to Ukraine, entailing massive investment to meet the country's needs, Von der Leyen said."Today, I am proposing to you that we start working on an ambitious recovery package for our Ukrainian friends. This package should bring massive investment to meet the needs and the necessary reforms. It should address the existing weaknesses of the Ukrainian economy and lay the foundations for sustainable long-term growth," Von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.On 24 February, Russia said it launched its military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which also includes airspace closures, and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities.

