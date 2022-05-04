https://sputniknews.com/20220504/us-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-tests-positive-for-covid-19-experiencing-mild-symptoms-1095271328.html

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

The head of American diplomacy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He is said to be having "mild symptoms", according to the State Department.According to the statement, Blinken took the PCR test in the afternoon. Blinken's press secretary told the press later that the diplomat has had no personal contacts with US President Joe Biden over the past few days. In accordance with the recommendations of medical regulators, such as the CDC, in the coming days, Blinken will stay at home and continue to work in a virtual format.According to the State Department, Blinken "looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming full duties and travels as soon as possible."Blinken also reportedly urged all Americans to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots in order to "protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe COVID-19 disease."Biden, in turn, tested negative for the virus yesterday, on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced during a press briefing on Wednesday.On Tuesday, Vice President Harris was cleared to return to the White House after testing negative for COVID-19. According to the media reports, Harris took Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, after testing positive last week. She was negative on a quick antigen test on May 2. According to her press secretary, Kirsten Allen, when she returns to the White House, she will wear a mask around others.Harris was first inoculated against the virus with the Moderna vaccine in December 2020, followed by a second dose the following month. Her first booster was in November 2021, followed by a second booster in April this year.

