Unprecedented SCOTUS Leak on Roe vs Wade
Unprecedented SCOTUS Leak on Roe vs Wade
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pope accusing NATO of "provoking" Russia, and the CDC saying travelers should still wear masks on airplanes.
Unprecedented SCOTUS Leak on Roe Vs Wade
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pope accusing NATO of "provoking" Russia, and the CDC saying travelers should still wear masks on airplanes.
GUESTJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Roe Vs Wade Decision Draft Leaked, Classical Jazz, and Congress Banning Funding of the Azov Battalion in the PastScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Women's Health, Privacy in Healthcare, and Obama's Truthiness TestIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Joel Segal about abortion rights, The Supreme Court, and protests in favor of abortion. Joel spoke about the Supreme Court and Joel's opinion on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe Vs Wade. Joel discussed the leak of the Supreme Court draft and the legal consequences of leaking Supreme Court documents.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the lack of Congressional pressure on Joe Biden, critical race taught in Tennessee schools, and Roe vs Wade. Scottie discussed the past dictators with "Ministries of Truth" and former President Obama's statements on internet censorship. Scottie explained the hypocrisy of privacy in healthcare and how COVID-19 changed the notion of privacy in healthcare.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Unprecedented SCOTUS Leak on Roe vs Wade
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Pope accusing NATO of "provoking" Russia, and the CDC saying travelers should still wear masks on airplanes.
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Roe Vs Wade Decision Draft Leaked, Classical Jazz, and Congress Banning Funding of the Azov Battalion in the Past
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Women's Health, Privacy in Healthcare, and Obama's Truthiness Test
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Joel Segal about abortion rights, The Supreme Court, and protests in favor of abortion. Joel spoke about the Supreme Court and Joel's opinion on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe Vs Wade. Joel discussed the leak of the Supreme Court draft and the legal consequences of leaking Supreme Court documents.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the lack of Congressional pressure on Joe Biden, critical race taught in Tennessee schools, and Roe vs Wade. Scottie discussed the past dictators with "Ministries of Truth" and former President Obama's statements on internet censorship. Scottie explained the hypocrisy of privacy in healthcare and how COVID-19 changed the notion of privacy in healthcare.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.