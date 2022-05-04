https://sputniknews.com/20220504/uk-minister-tells-shoppers-to-beat-sanctions-linked-inflation-by-buying-value-brands-1095261412.html

UK Minister Tells Shoppers to Beat Sanctions-Linked Inflation by Buying 'Value Brands'

UK Minister Tells Shoppers to Beat Sanctions-Linked Inflation by Buying 'Value Brands'

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation hit 7 percent in the UK in March, while sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports have seen household energy and petrol... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T13:45+0000

2022-05-04T13:45+0000

2022-05-04T13:45+0000

uk

britain

great britain

george eustice

inflation

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083547528_0:31:1667:969_1920x0_80_0_0_62e923aadf8a3e1834fea2e7e27afe3c.png

Britain's environment minister has drawn fire after saying shoppers can avoid rampant inflation promoted by sanctions on Russia by switching to "value brands".George Eustice was condemned as "out of touch" and living in a "parallel universe" by opposition parties for his response to news that supermarket shelf prices had risen by 2.7 percent in the last 12 months.The Cabinet minister told Sky News that it would "undoubtedly put a pressure on household budgets" already struggling to deal with gas and electricity price hikes of around 50 per cent and similar rises at service station pumps.Labour's shadow chief treasury secretary, Pat McFadden, and the Liberal Democrat's work and pensions spokeswoman, Wendy Chamberlain, laid into the Conservative minister a day before local government elections.Chamberlain said the Tories were "living in a parallel universe", adding: "Families and pensioners who can't afford their weekly shop need more help, not patronising advice from a clueless minister".The UK government has announced an eventual halt to Russian gas and oil imports and embargoed the country's banks over Moscow's special military operation in the Ukraine. But imports continue to flow for now and the ban on transactions with Russian national energy firm Gazprom's own bank has been temporarily lifted to allow other Western European countries to pay for their gas imports in rubles. British hydrocarbon giant BP is in the process of disinvesting from a lucrative project with Russia's Rosneft, while Shell — also based in the UK — has announced it will no longer buy Russian oil.

https://sputniknews.com/20220504/uk-shop-prices-surge-at-fastest-rate-in-over-decade-as-households-brace-for-bumpy-road-ahead--1095249170.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, britain, great britain, george eustice, inflation, energy crisis