Trump-Backed Candidate Vance Wins Ohio Senate Primary
Trump-Backed Candidate Vance Wins Ohio Senate Primary
The 2022 United States Senate election in Ohio will be held on 8 November 2022, the Senate is at present divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.
On Tuesday, James David Vance, the author of 'Hillbilly Elegy'', backed by former US president Donald Trump, won Ohio's Republican Senate primary. In November, he will have to face Republican candidate Tim Ryan, who won Ohio's Democratic Senate primary the same day. "Ladies and gentlemen, Tim Ryan needs to go down," the 37-year-old added. "And we're going to be the party that does it." Vance praised each of his main primary rivals by name in his speech. His rivals were state senator, Matt Dolan, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken, businessman Neil Patel and IT executive Mark Pukita. During the race, Vance, who criticised Trump in 2016, wasn't leading until receiving an endorsement in mid-April from the former president, which is believed to have helped him to win.
The 2022 United States Senate election in Ohio will be held on 8 November 2022, the Senate is at present divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.
On Tuesday, James David Vance, the author of 'Hillbilly Elegy'', backed by former US president Donald Trump, won Ohio’s Republican Senate primary.
In November, he will have to face Republican candidate Tim Ryan, who won Ohio’s Democratic Senate primary the same day.
“Now, the party that we need to unify to fight Tim Ryan, it’s our Republican Party, ladies and gentlemen. It is the party of working people all across the state of Ohio, and it needs to fight, and it needs to win,” he said.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Tim Ryan needs to go down,” the 37-year-old added. “And we’re going to be the party that does it.”
Vance praised each of his main primary rivals by name in his speech.
His rivals were state senator, Matt Dolan, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken, businessman Neil Patel and IT executive Mark Pukita.
During the race, Vance, who criticised Trump
in 2016, wasn’t leading until receiving an endorsement in mid-April from the former president, which is believed to have helped him to win.