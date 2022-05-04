https://sputniknews.com/20220504/swedish-dockers-sued-for-illegal-blockade-of-russian-ships-1095250635.html

Employers' trade union Ports of Sweden is suing the Port Workers' Union over their blockade against Russia-linked goods and ships it deemed illegal. Due to the blockade imposed on 28 March members of the Port Workers' Union no longer with Russian ships, Russian goods and ships on their way to or from Russia.According to the dockers' union, the blockade is a measure of sympathy for and solidarity with the Ukraine.The employer side, however, argued that the industrial action is illegal and took the issue to court.Ports of Sweden press officer Håkan Filipsson confirmed that the case has been passed on to the Labour Court, where it will be taken up later this week.Before the conflict in Ukraine, Sweden enjoyed an average of 170 port calls by Russian ships per year.The dockers, however, remained unconvinced and retorted with criticism of their own.“While major Swedish companies such as Volvo, Scania, IKEA and SKF of their own accord withdrew from business relations with Russia, the port employers go to court in order to force our members to release Russian raw materials that can finance the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It actually feels completely unreal”, the union's chairman Martin Berg said in a press-release, in effect repeating the Western rhetoric about Russia's special operation in Ukraine.Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the plight of Donbass inhabitants, who had been suffering years of genocide and atrocities at the hands of the Kiev regime could no longer be ignored and ordered the operation in response to a call by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics.Since the start of the operation, the West has adopted several rounds of punitive sanctions against individuals, organisations, the financial sector and the energy sector of Russia, as well as other fields of life, including sports and culture.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that the Western sanctions are indeed very serious, but Russia was preparing for them in advance.In his turn, Putin called the policy of containing and weakening Russia a long-term strategy of the West, yet suggested that they have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. He added that current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics.

