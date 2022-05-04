https://sputniknews.com/20220504/scotus-threatens-roe-v-wade-russia-retaliates-against-unfriendly-states-iran-holds-red-lines-1095245604.html

SCOTUS Threatens Roe v Wade; Russia Retaliates Against 'Unfriendly' States; Iran Holds 'Red Lines'

SCOTUS Threatens Roe v Wade; Russia Retaliates Against 'Unfriendly' States; Iran Holds 'Red Lines'

04.05.2022

SCOTUS Threatens Roe V Wade; Russia Retaliates Against "Unfriendly" States; Iran Holds "Red Lines" A leaked draft of a SCOTUS opinion strongly implies that the judicial body is set to overturn the legal precedent set in the landmark Roe vs Wade abortion case.

Teresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss Roe V Wade. A leaked draft of a SCOTUS opinion strongly implies that the judicial body is set to overturn the legal precedent set in the landmark Roe vs Wade abortion case.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. Scott discusses the US actions towards the Ukraine war. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the Russia war merits "the strongest possible response."K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher joins us to discuss China. Amid the Ukrainian crisis, NATO leaders are pushing to expand the war-making body to threaten China. Chinese officials are responding by arguing that the US-led body has "messed up Europe" and is now looking to cause additional mischief in the pacific region.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, joins us to discuss censorship. In his latest article, Jim Kavanagh argues that the censorship attack on Consortium News is a blatant attempt to keep the public ignorant of the US empire's foreign policy. The current censorship regime is directly related to the crisis in Ukraine and is an integral part of the empire's war on alternative media.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Thousands flee Iraq's Sinjar region as the army moves against Yazidis. Also, it appears as though the JCPOA is dead as Iran stands firm on its red lines.Dr. David Oualaalou, host of the “Geopolitics In Conflict” show on YouTube, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, veteran former international security analyst, and author of several books, including "The Dynamics of Russia’s Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Russia is retaliating against unfriendly states. Also, President Zelensky has said that he will only accept total victory over the Russian army.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazilian leftist Lula De Silva seems poised to return to power and institute his project to create a common currency for Latin America. Also, Venezuela is issuing a large financial bonus to pensioners who suffered through the last few years of economic sanctions and the fight for Alex Saab's freedom continues.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss US imperialism. We discuss how the US empire sees the world as a chessboard and sacrifices its vassal states to defend its hegemonic interests.We-d love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

