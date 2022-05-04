https://sputniknews.com/20220504/scotus-bombshell-china-protects-its-assets-desantis-vs-disney-1095258596.html

SCOTUS Bombshell, China Protects Its Assets, DeSantis vs Disney

SCOTUS Bombshell, China Protects Its Assets, DeSantis vs Disney

A Supreme Court leak raises questions about abortion rights, but also presents possible consquences for religion, politics and press freedom. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T11:48+0000

2022-05-04T11:48+0000

2022-05-04T11:49+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

hungary

scotus

abortion

disney

china

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095258541_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f2cf78d37bf162b552d032e249ad8dda.png

SCOTUS Bombshell, China Protects Its Assets, DeSantis vs Disney A Supreme Court leak raises questions about abortion rights, but also presents possible consquences for religion, politics and press freedom.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, political and foreign affairs analyst and professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, to ask what the leaked Supreme Court opinion says about abortion and religious freedom in the US and where the political will to protect reproductive rights has gone. They also get into the arrest of the premier of the British Virgin Islands and how serious European infighting in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion will get.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP, discusses the many legal ramifications of the leaked Supreme Court opinion, as well as the implications of the leak itself. She talks about the social impact of a potential loss of federal protections for abortion, what other rights might be at risk, and what if anything states can do.John Ross, author, economist and senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China, discusses what China could and should do to shield its assets from potential sanctions or seizure, why decoupling from the Chinese economy would be a very different process than isolating Russia and what kind of censorship is coming for Chinese media in the West.Donna Davis, political consultant, political organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Tampa, discusses the political implications of the SCOTUS leak, whether Democrats will be able to effectively react to this threat and the showdown between Florida and Disney.The Misfits also talked about the US-Saudi relationship, the increasingly grotesque spectacle of the Met Gala and the impact of pausing interest on student loans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

hungary

disney

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, hungary, scotus, abortion, disney, china, аудио, radio