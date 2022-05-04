https://sputniknews.com/20220504/scientists-assess-potential-iq-damage-caused-by-covid-19-1095269382.html

Scientists Assess Potential IQ Damage Caused by COVID-19

The researchers also noted that the recovery in cognitive faculties displayed by COVID-19 survivors was gradual at best. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

A team of scientists from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London has managed to gauge the damage that severe COVID-19 may inflict upon one’s cognitive functions.During the course of their study, the results of which were published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, the researchers used data from 46 people who received in-hospital care for COVID-19 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and who were recruited to the NIHR COVID-19 BioResource.These individuals underwent "detailed computerised cognitive tests" measuring various aspects of their mental faculties, about six months after their acute illness, according to a media release posted on the University of Cambridge’s website.The team estimates that the magnitude of cognitive loss sustained by the patients is "similar on average to that sustained with 20 years ageing, between 50 and 70 years of age, and that this is equivalent to losing 10 IQ points."While the scores displayed by the patients did begin to improve over time, the researchers warn that this recovery in cognitive faculties was gradual at best.

