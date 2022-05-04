https://sputniknews.com/20220504/ronaldos-world-record-within-benzemas-grasp-as-real-madrid-face-man-city-in-champions-league-semis-1095258344.html

Ronaldo's World Record Within Benzema's Grasp as Real Madrid Face Man City in Champions League Semis

Ronaldo's World Record Within Benzema's Grasp as Real Madrid Face Man City in Champions League Semis

After remaining in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo for a decade, Karim Benzema has been enjoying the limelight at Real Madrid, having become the lynchpin of... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T12:24+0000

2022-05-04T12:24+0000

2022-05-04T12:24+0000

sport

sport

sport

karim benzema

cristiano ronaldo

champions league

champions league

uefa european championship

tournament

competition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095260932_0:0:2101:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_45e8128b4e82429da05d80101df5e252.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo's world record is in Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's sights as the Spanish giants take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.The current Santiago Bernabeu talisman has hit the back of the net 14 times in 10 appearances in the 2021-22 edition of Europe's premier club competition and just two goals short of CR7's all-time tally of 16, which the current Man United ace achieved back in the 2015-16 season.Benzema has been in sensational form in the continental tournament, having scored back-to-back hat-tricks in both the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively.Subsequently, in the first leg of their last 4 clash against City at the Etihad, the France international delivered a brace to bring Madrid back in contention in the tie.While Carlo Ancelotti's men lost that game 4-3 despite Benzema’s heroics, at home they are a different side. That's why it would be a surprise if the Lyon-born footballer fails to at least equal Ronaldo's record later tonight or in the final if his team manages to defeat City in Madrid.Even if Benzema does break or match the Portugal superstar's aforementioned feat, Ronaldo could still find himself on top of the list in another segment of the Champions League records.Ronaldo holds the honour of scoring the most goals in consecutive games in the elite competition, having produced 17 in 11 matches during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.His remarkable run started with a goal against Juventus in the final in May 2017 and ended the following season with a penalty against the same team.In Real's present campaign, Benzema is still stuck on nine consecutive goals and would require an almost Ronaldo like extraordinary streak to match his ex-teammate's numbers.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, karim benzema, cristiano ronaldo, champions league, champions league, uefa european championship, tournament, competition, record, record, world record, footballer, football player, player, real madrid, manchester city, manchester city, carlo ancelotti, pep guardiola, match, friendly match, game, game, football game, football, football, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club