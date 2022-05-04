International
Ronaldo's World Record Within Benzema's Grasp as Real Madrid Face Man City in Champions League Semis
Ronaldo's World Record Within Benzema's Grasp as Real Madrid Face Man City in Champions League Semis
After remaining in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo for a decade, Karim Benzema has been enjoying the limelight at Real Madrid, having become the lynchpin of...
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095260932_0:0:2101:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_45e8128b4e82429da05d80101df5e252.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo's world record is in Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's sights as the Spanish giants take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.The current Santiago Bernabeu talisman has hit the back of the net 14 times in 10 appearances in the 2021-22 edition of Europe's premier club competition and just two goals short of CR7's all-time tally of 16, which the current Man United ace achieved back in the 2015-16 season.Benzema has been in sensational form in the continental tournament, having scored back-to-back hat-tricks in both the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively.Subsequently, in the first leg of their last 4 clash against City at the Etihad, the France international delivered a brace to bring Madrid back in contention in the tie.While Carlo Ancelotti's men lost that game 4-3 despite Benzema's heroics, at home they are a different side. That's why it would be a surprise if the Lyon-born footballer fails to at least equal Ronaldo's record later tonight or in the final if his team manages to defeat City in Madrid.Even if Benzema does break or match the Portugal superstar's aforementioned feat, Ronaldo could still find himself on top of the list in another segment of the Champions League records.Ronaldo holds the honour of scoring the most goals in consecutive games in the elite competition, having produced 17 in 11 matches during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.His remarkable run started with a goal against Juventus in the final in May 2017 and ended the following season with a penalty against the same team.In Real's present campaign, Benzema is still stuck on nine consecutive goals and would require an almost Ronaldo like extraordinary streak to match his ex-teammate's numbers.
12:24 GMT 04.05.2022
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo and France's forward Karim Benzema walk together off the pitch in half-time of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2021
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo and France's forward Karim Benzema walk together off the pitch in half-time of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / FRANCK FIFE
After remaining in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo for a decade, Karim Benzema has been enjoying the limelight at Real Madrid, having become the lynchpin of the Spanish outfit's attack. With his 40+ goal tally this term, he has powered them to the La Liga and Spanish Cup titles and now his sights are set on attaining European glory for them.
Cristiano Ronaldo's world record is in Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's sights as the Spanish giants take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.
The current Santiago Bernabeu talisman has hit the back of the net 14 times in 10 appearances in the 2021-22 edition of Europe's premier club competition and just two goals short of CR7's all-time tally of 16, which the current Man United ace achieved back in the 2015-16 season.
Benzema has been in sensational form in the continental tournament, having scored back-to-back hat-tricks in both the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively.
Subsequently, in the first leg of their last 4 clash against City at the Etihad, the France international delivered a brace to bring Madrid back in contention in the tie.
While Carlo Ancelotti's men lost that game 4-3 despite Benzema’s heroics, at home they are a different side. That's why it would be a surprise if the Lyon-born footballer fails to at least equal Ronaldo's record later tonight or in the final if his team manages to defeat City in Madrid.
Even if Benzema does break or match the Portugal superstar's aforementioned feat, Ronaldo could still find himself on top of the list in another segment of the Champions League records.
Ronaldo holds the honour of scoring the most goals in consecutive games in the elite competition, having produced 17 in 11 matches during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
His remarkable run started with a goal against Juventus in the final in May 2017 and ended the following season with a penalty against the same team.
In Real's present campaign, Benzema is still stuck on nine consecutive goals and would require an almost Ronaldo like extraordinary streak to match his ex-teammate's numbers.
