https://sputniknews.com/20220504/repairman-branded-hacker-thief--criminal-over-hunter-biden-laptop-sues-repschiff-media-outlets-1095254319.html

Repairman Branded ‘Hacker, Thief, Criminal’ Over Hunter Biden Laptop Sues Rep. Schiff, Media Outlets

Repairman Branded ‘Hacker, Thief, Criminal’ Over Hunter Biden Laptop Sues Rep. Schiff, Media Outlets

The former owner of a computer shop in Delaware, who was the first to come across Hunter Biden's infamous laptop containing emails highlighting shady business... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T09:15+0000

2022-05-04T09:15+0000

2022-05-04T09:59+0000

us

hunter biden

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094292013_0:33:1293:760_1920x0_80_0_0_600bd68d11a0db2a3999cf41dd4a108c.jpg

The Delaware computer repairman who was the first to come across Hunter Biden's infamous “laptop from hell” has filed a multi-million-dollar defamation suit against Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN, The Daily Beast, and Politico, the New York Post reported.John Paul Mac Isaac came into legal possession of the laptop after US President Joe Biden’s son dropped it off at his store for repairs in April 2019 and never came back.The former store owner claimed that for months after he alerted US federal officials to the incriminating discovery, he was hounded by Big Tech, the media, and locals in President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.Originally broken in a story by the New York Post in October 2020 and at the time vehemently dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media outlets and US officials, the trove of emails, text messages, photos, and financial documents retrieved from the hard drive of the computer discarded by Hunter Biden shed light on the shady business dealings of the US president’s son and suggested he may have peddled access to his father, the then vice president.Mac Isaac, who previously revealed he lost his business after the “smoking gun” story hit the headlines, was cited as saying:“After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation”.‘Hacker, Thief, and Criminal’In the suit, which was filed in Montgomery County, Md., Mac Isaac claims Adam Schiff defamed him in an interview on CNN just days after the original story in the NY Post, claiming without evidence that “the Kremlin” was behind a “smear of Joe and Hunter Biden”.The New York Post’s October 2020 story came after then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, provided a copy of the hard drive to the outlet. Giuliani, in turn, had been alerted to the existence of the trove of documents by Mac Isaac eight months after he handed a copy of the laptop’s hard drive to the FBI in December 2019.The article in the NY Post, published just three weeks before the November presidential election in the country, cited bombshell emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop. They revealed that Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, emailed Hunter in 2015 to thank him for an opportunity to meet his father, then Vice President Joe Biden. The revelation came in direct contradiction to senior Biden’s 2019 claim that he had “never spoken” with his son about “his overseas business dealings”.However, as the looming elections pitted Democrat Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff and 51 former intelligence officials labelled the damaging revelations “Russian disinformation” – something that Moscow has repeatedly denied.Social media platforms Twitter and Facebook moved to censor it. In the aftermath of this, Mac Isaac claimed his business and reputation was ruined.According to the repairman, Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, “has some explaining” to do.Similarly, Mac Isaac accused The Daily Beast and Politico of “peddling disinformation” about the laptop in two articles.Mac Isaac targeted The Daily Beast in his suit for claiming the laptop was “purloined”, which can be taken to indicate he had stolen it. Another story in Politico reported that dozens of ex-intel officials believed the laptop was “Russian disinfo”.Mac Isaac denounced what he referred to as a “collusion led by 51 former pillars in the intelligence community” and supported by a “politically motivated DOJ and FBI”.“I want this lawsuit to reveal that collusion and more importantly, who gave the marching orders”, insisted John Paul Mac Isaac, who claimed he was falsely accused of being a Russian spy and a “stooge” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Ever since the developments thrust Mac Isaac into the spotlight, he was forced to close his computer repair business. After receiving what he claimed was a succession of death threats, he went into exile in Colorado for a year. His attorney Brian Della Rocca said Mac Isaac is seeking “at least $1 million in compensatory damages [and] punitive damages which will be the much bigger number and will be determined at trial”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220204/youre-not-really-gonna-like-this-repairman-details-work-with-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-1092763163.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220427/ahole-who-looks-like-st-hunter-biden-scorned-bill-clinton-in-2016-emails-reveal--1095102574.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220411/potus-sister-defends-hunter-biden-says-hes-not-to-blame-for-laptop-from-hell-controversies-1094670957.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, hunter biden, joe biden