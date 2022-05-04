https://sputniknews.com/20220504/only-a-peoples-movement-will-stop-supreme-court-attacks-on-abortion-1095243279.html

Only a People’s Movement Will Stop Supreme Court Attacks on Abortion

Only a People’s Movement Will Stop Supreme Court Attacks on Abortion

US Endangers Iran Nuclear Deal Revival, Australia Claims The Pacific As Its Backyard, Grindr Sold Location Data and Imperils Users 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T10:25+0000

2022-05-04T10:25+0000

2022-05-04T10:25+0000

by any means necessary

china

solomon islands

iran

meta

grindr

abortion

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095243253_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_046bec60bf41fa93d7ed265699e30221.png

Only A People’s Movement Will Stop Supreme Court Attacks On Abortion US Endangers Iran Nuclear Deal Revival, Australia Claims The Pacific As Its Backyard, Grindr Sold Location Data and Imperils Users

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss the stalemate in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal and how the United States is holding up the deal by holding sanctions relief hostage, the US and western orientalism on full display in the negotiations with Iran and in the mainstream media, how this orientalism compares to the coverage of Russia and the war in Ukraine and the grander strategy of otherization of the global south, and what’s at stake for the Middle East in the Iran nuclear deal as the US empire declines and good relations with Iran become crucial.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands and how the response of Australia exposes its role as deputy sheriff of the new cold war drive on China, the fury from the west at the Solomon Islands’ recent maneuvers to work with China, the west’s attempts to stop the country’s reorientation toward China, and the hypocritical complaints of secretiveness and hysteria over a Chinese military base as the US and other partners wage a new cold war on China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss the Department of Education’s federal student aid application sending data such as names and emails to Facebook as part of an advertising campaign, recent revelations that gay dating app Grindr sold location data to advertising firms and the already demonstrated and extremely dangerous risk that this poses to LGBTQ people, and the hypocritical US weaponization of the free and open internet against Russia and China as it censors and persecutes dissenting voices on issues like the war in Ukraine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s ruling threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade and restricting abortion rights as the Democrats fail to deliver on promises to codify access to abortion into law, how this draft ruling exemplifies the inherently undemocratic and ruling-class nature of the Supreme Court, and why the cynicism about protests and opportunities for popular movements of working and poor people to force change is wrong.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

solomon islands

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, china, solomon islands, iran, meta, grindr, abortion, аудио, radio