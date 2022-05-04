https://sputniknews.com/20220504/novak-djokovic-overtakes-federer-borg-lendl-in-winning-streak-against-a-single-rival-1095248971.html

Novak Djokovic Overtakes Federer, Borg, Lendl In Winning Streak Against A Single Rival

Novak Djokovic made history on Tuesday as he became the first player to hold an 18-0 head-to-head record against a single opponent on the ATP tour.The 34-year-old tennis superstar accomplished the feat in the second round of the Madrid Masters after having defeated Gael Monfils of France 6-3, 6-2 in a lopsided encounter at the Caja Magica in the Spanish capital.Djokovic entered the match not in the best form, having faced the ignominy of being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January and subsequently suffering a series of defeats to low-ranking players in Dubai, Monte Carlo and Belgrade.Nothing daunted, he opened his bid for a fourth title in Madrid in fine fashion, needing only 87 minutes to dispatch the Frenchman to progress to the pre-quarters of the tournament.By beating Monfils, Djokovic overtook the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg and Ivan Lendl, who have all compiled a 17-0 win/loss record against a particular rival. Switzerland's Federer has achieved a 17-0 head-to-head record against two players - David Ferrer of Spain and Russia's Mikhail Youzhny - and his good friend, Spain's Nadal, clocked up his 17-0 streak against French tennis star Richard Gasquet.Legendary Swede Bjorn Borg and Czech Ivan Lendl achieved this feat against Vitas Gerulaitis and Timothy Mayotte respectively and, in fact, remained unbeaten by these players during their illustrious careers.Djokovic's victory over Monfils was crucial for the reigning Roland Garros champion as a loss would have pushed him to No 2 in the rankings, behind US Open holder Daniil Medvedev.He will now square off against two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray for a place in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

