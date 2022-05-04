https://sputniknews.com/20220504/nasa-astronaut-hands-over-iss-command-to-roscosmos-cosmonaut-1095241130.html
NASA Astronaut Hands Over ISS Command to Roscosmos Cosmonaut
NASA Astronaut Hands Over ISS Command to Roscosmos Cosmonaut
The change comes a month after the NASA astronaut received command from a Russian colleague. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T18:40+0000
2022-05-04T18:40+0000
2022-05-04T18:40+0000
nasa
iss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_0:152:1920:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fafab116e046feb558e29359ce9b03.jpg
Sputnik is live with a broadcast of NASA commander Thomas Marshburn handing command of the International Space Station to Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev before departing from the station.Changing command is a regular procedure at the ISS. Marshburn is handing over command to Artemyev one month after receiving it from his Russian colleague Anton Shkaplerov.Earlier on Tuesday, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that cooperation on the ISS programme is impossible without both the US and Russia.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_131:0:1831:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_d476e1811ab7bd8bfde095c6b8c3b084.jpg
NASA commander Marshburn hands over International Space Station to Roscosmos' Artemyev
NASA commander Marshburn hands over International Space Station to Roscosmos' Artemyev
2022-05-04T18:40+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nasa, iss, видео
NASA Astronaut Hands Over ISS Command to Roscosmos Cosmonaut
The change comes a month after the NASA astronaut received command from a Russian colleague.
Sputnik is live with a broadcast of NASA commander Thomas Marshburn handing command of the International Space Station to Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev before departing from the station.
Changing command is a regular procedure at the ISS. Marshburn is handing over command to Artemyev one month after receiving it from his Russian colleague Anton Shkaplerov.
Earlier on Tuesday, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that cooperation on the ISS programme is impossible without both the US and Russia.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.