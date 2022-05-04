https://sputniknews.com/20220504/nasa-astronaut-hands-over-iss-command-to-roscosmos-cosmonaut-1095241130.html

NASA Astronaut Hands Over ISS Command to Roscosmos Cosmonaut

NASA Astronaut Hands Over ISS Command to Roscosmos Cosmonaut

The change comes a month after the NASA astronaut received command from a Russian colleague. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T18:40+0000

2022-05-04T18:40+0000

2022-05-04T18:40+0000

nasa

iss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_0:152:1920:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fafab116e046feb558e29359ce9b03.jpg

Sputnik is live with a broadcast of NASA commander Thomas Marshburn handing command of the International Space Station to Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev before departing from the station.Changing command is a regular procedure at the ISS. Marshburn is handing over command to Artemyev one month after receiving it from his Russian colleague Anton Shkaplerov.Earlier on Tuesday, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that cooperation on the ISS programme is impossible without both the US and Russia.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NASA commander Marshburn hands over International Space Station to Roscosmos' Artemyev NASA commander Marshburn hands over International Space Station to Roscosmos' Artemyev 2022-05-04T18:40+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nasa, iss, видео