Musk Says Twitter May Charge Commercial, Government Users
Musk Says Twitter May Charge Commercial, Government Users
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that once he officially acquires Twitter the service may cost a bit for commercial and... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.Musk also said earlier in the day that he will try to keep as many shareholders as legally possible in privately-held Twitter.The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Musk told investors he plans to make Twitter public again after about three years.Last week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.
Musk Says Twitter May Charge Commercial, Government Users

06:46 GMT 04.05.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that once he officially acquires Twitter the service may cost a bit for commercial and government users.
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Musk also said earlier in the day that he will try to keep as many shareholders as legally possible in privately-held Twitter.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Musk told investors he plans to make Twitter public again after about three years.
Last week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.
