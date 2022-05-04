https://sputniknews.com/20220504/musk-says-twitter-may-charge-commercial-government-users-1095251317.html
Musk Says Twitter May Charge Commercial, Government Users
Musk Says Twitter May Charge Commercial, Government Users
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that once he officially acquires Twitter the service may cost a bit for commercial and... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T06:46+0000
2022-05-04T06:46+0000
2022-05-04T06:46+0000
world
twitter
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.Musk also said earlier in the day that he will try to keep as many shareholders as legally possible in privately-held Twitter.The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Musk told investors he plans to make Twitter public again after about three years.Last week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:5:2714:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_b545be29b64bf927db1fa63eb28c2c85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, twitter, elon musk
Musk Says Twitter May Charge Commercial, Government Users
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that once he officially acquires Twitter the service may cost a bit for commercial and government users.
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Musk also said earlier in the day that he will try to keep as many shareholders as legally possible in privately-held Twitter.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Musk told investors he plans to make Twitter public again after about three years.
Last week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion
, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.