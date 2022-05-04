https://sputniknews.com/20220504/mps-urge-probe-into-claims-france-hid-exocet-kill-switch-info-able-to-save-uk-lives-in-falklands-1095251855.html

Senior MPs are demanding an inquiry into reports that France had withheld information that its Exocet guided missiles, used by Argentine during the 1982 Falklands War, contained a "kill switch" that could have disarmed them, reported The Telegraph.On the 40th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Sheffield, which was hit by the French-made missiles launched from Super Étendard strike fighters, Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of Parliament's defence select committee, said the matter "warrants further investigation."Former UK defence secretary, Liam Fox, was quoted as saying that France should be "open and honest" on the issue.The attack on HMS Sheffield on 4 May 1982 had resulted in Britain’s first fatalities in the conflict, with 20 men of the 281 crew members killed and another 26 injured. The wreck of the vessel has since remained a war grave, designated as a protected place under the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986.Besides HMS Sheffield, two other Royal Navy ships were hit by Exocets during the conflict. The merchant vessel Atlantic Conveyor, hit on 25 May 1982 by two Argentine air-launched AM39 Exocet missiles, sank while under tow. 12 sailors had died.Secret ‘Kill Switch’As the Royal Navy task force sailed towards the Falkland Islands archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean during the full-blown conflict that erupted between the United Kingdom and Argentina in 1982, Britain is said to have appealed to its ally, France, for information about how the missiles worked and whether they could be disabled.France denied that the disabling device existed, sources are cited as saying. However, British officials came to believe this was not true, partly due to investigations carried out in the UK on an earlier variant of the missile.Admiral Lord West, a former First Sea Lord who commanded the frigate HMS Ardent during the Falklands war, was cited by The Telegraph as saying he had heard of the alleged “kill switch” in Exocet missiles. He also claimed that Britain was denied the details of the technology.According to the admiral, at the time, Aerospatiale was making a lot of sales of the missiles, and would not have wanted buyers to know there was a way of disabling them.Francois Mitterrand, then-president of France, is said to have been directly approached by Margaret Thatcher, who was UK Prime Minister at the time, for information about the missiles.Furthermore, Thatcher reportedly threatened to launch a nuclear attack on Argentina if Mitterrand was not forthcoming on the information regarding the Exocets.The call for an inquiry was supported by Bob Seely, a Tory MP who sits on the foreign affairs select committee.There has not yet been any official comment from the British Ministry of Defence or Downing Street.Wednesday will witness the unveiling of a memorial to the 20 sailors who died aboard HMS Sheffield at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.The Falkland Islands is an archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean which is a self-governing British Overseas Territory. Argentina claims ownership of the territory, and in April 1982 the former military government led by Leopold Galtieri sent troops to reclaim the disputed islands that Buenos Aires calls Islas Malvinas.The UK was victorious, defeating Argentina after a two-month-long conflict, with the Falklands war in total resulting in the death of 649 Argentinian soldiers, 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders.

