LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Holding 90 Foreigners Hostage, Russian MoD Says

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Kiev forces against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass.
Russian armed forces and Donbass militias continue their advance in the special operation in Ukraine as what are left of the Ukrainian forces and members of the nationalist Azov battalion remain under siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the remaining Azov neo-Nazis and Ukrainian troops took advantage of the ceasefire at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and took up firing positions.
Sudden Inspection of Response Forces Began in Belarus - Defence Ministry
A sudden inspection of response forces has begun in the Belarusian army, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
"A sudden check of the response forces has begun in the Armed Forces of Belarus, during which military units will have to practice putting on combat alert, marching to designated areas and performing combat training tasks," the ministry said on Telegram.
It said the purpose of the inspection is to assess the readiness and ability of personnel to quickly respond to the possible emergence of crisis situations.
"Military units will operate in unfamiliar areas of the terrain in a rapidly changing environment," the ministry said.
04:43 GMT 04.05.2022
Ukraine Holding 90 Foreigners Hostage, Russian MoD Says
Ukrainian radicals continue to hold 90 foreigners hostage, head of the Russian National Defence Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.
"Ukrainian nationalists continue to hold 90 foreign citizens from five states hostage as human shields," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.