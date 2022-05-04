International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Holding 90 Foreigners Hostage, Russian MoD Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Holding 90 Foreigners Hostage, Russian MoD Says
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Kiev forces against... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
News
A destroyed house near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Holding 90 Foreigners Hostage, Russian MoD Says

04:42 GMT 04.05.2022
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Kiev forces against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass.
Russian armed forces and Donbass militias continue their advance in the special operation in Ukraine as what are left of the Ukrainian forces and members of the nationalist Azov battalion remain under siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the remaining Azov neo-Nazis and Ukrainian troops took advantage of the ceasefire at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and took up firing positions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
04:43 GMT 04.05.2022
Sudden Inspection of Response Forces Began in Belarus - Defence Ministry
A sudden inspection of response forces has begun in the Belarusian army, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"A sudden check of the response forces has begun in the Armed Forces of Belarus, during which military units will have to practice putting on combat alert, marching to designated areas and performing combat training tasks," the ministry said on Telegram.

It said the purpose of the inspection is to assess the readiness and ability of personnel to quickly respond to the possible emergence of crisis situations.

"Military units will operate in unfamiliar areas of the terrain in a rapidly changing environment," the ministry said.
04:43 GMT 04.05.2022
Ukraine Holding 90 Foreigners Hostage, Russian MoD Says
Ukrainian radicals continue to hold 90 foreigners hostage, head of the Russian National Defence Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Ukrainian nationalists continue to hold 90 foreign citizens from five states hostage as human shields," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.
