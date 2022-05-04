https://sputniknews.com/20220504/kremlin-cost-of-sanctions-against-russia-will-increase-for-european-citizens-every-day-1095256772.html

Kremlin: Cost of Sanctions Against Russia Will Increase For European Citizens Every Day

Sanctions on Russia have already affected the EU economy, prompting higher inflation and surging energy prices. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

For European citizens, the cost of anti-Russia sanctions will increase by the day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.He added that the Kremlin has been closely watching EU plans to impose a total ban on oil imports from Russia, saying that Moscow has been considering a variety of options that could be applied in this case.Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that a sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's operation in Ukraine would be presented later in the day. The package will include "a complete import ban on all Russian oil seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined". She added that the bloc will "phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year".

