‘Knew It Was a Con’: Man Who Bluffed His Way Into Victoria Barracks Was Unable to Dupe Pub Owner

While it appears the Coldstream Guards were unable to prevent a security breach at the British Army barracks near Windsor Castle, an area pub owner was reportedly able to see through the con man when he attempted to get a free meal on the royal dime.The pub owner highlighted that the man was wearing a clerical collar and spoke with an American accent.George Ghanem, manager of Maison Meejana in Windsor, also claimed to have served the man prior to the security alert about the security breach at the Victoria Barracks.“The first time, I gave him coffee on the house. He wasn't wearing any robes. He had a black suit, black jumper and he had his collar on. He seemed a very respectable guy. We did not think there was anything wrong with him at all,” Ghanem recounted, as reported by the Daily Mail.The man, who is reportedly familiar with the local police, ended up taking a nap at the bar around 1:00 p.m. local time, Ghanem noted.

