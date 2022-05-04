https://sputniknews.com/20220504/historic-leak-indicates-scotus-will-overturn-roe-v-wade-1095238360.html

Historic Leak Indicates SCOTUS Will Overturn Roe v. Wade

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Europe’s capitulating to Russia and paying for gas in rubles, whether Democrats... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

Historic Leak Indicates SCOTUS Will Overturn Roe v. Wade On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Europe’s capitulating to Russia and paying for gas in rubles, whether Democrats can use the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade to turn the tide of the midterm elections, and independent media getting banned by Paypal.

Guests:George Szamuely - Journalist | Zelensky Chooses Death Over SurrenderTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Historic Leak Indicates SCOTUS Will Overturn Roe v. WadeMnar Adley - Founder of MintPress News | PayPal Attacks Independent Media by Banning PaymentsIn the first hour, George Szamuely joined the show to talk about Europe’s capitulating to Russia and paying for gas in rubles, Zelensky choosing death for his troops at the behest of Western leaders, and how NATO will react once Russia declares victory and exits Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on whether Democrats can use the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to turn the tide of the midterm elections, the tone-deaf Met Gala display by America’s elites, and Eric Adams’ broken promises to New York City.In the third hour, Mnar Adley joined the conversation to talk about PayPal targeting independent journalists and media outlets like MintPress News by banning them from receiving payments. We also talked about whether Biden's new “disinformation governance board” emboldened the attack.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

