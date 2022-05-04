https://sputniknews.com/20220504/gazan-farmer-finds-ancient-canaanite-statue-as-archeologists-uncover-intact-samaritan-lamp-1095274877.html

Gazan Farmer Finds Ancient Canaanite Statue as Archeologists Uncover Intact Samaritan Lamp

Gazan Farmer Finds Ancient Canaanite Statue as Archeologists Uncover Intact Samaritan Lamp

Several recent archeological finds have been uncovered in the Levant dating to Biblical times, including an ancient icon statue and an oil lamp that is nearly...

Gaza's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced last week that a farmer in southern Gaza had uncovered a 4,500-year-old statue of a pre-Jewish goddess.The statue is nine inches tall and made of limestone, showing the head of Anat wearing a crown of snakes. She is speculated to have been equated with Antu in the ancient Akkadian pantheon and with the Greek Athena.The area of Gaza has been recorded in history since at least 3,300 BCE, when an Egyptian fortress was built just south of present-day Gaza City, called Tell As-Sakan. The fort served as a major trade hub with the Canaanite people of the region, who spoke a Semitic language similar to Hebrew; the fort’s role later shifted to Gaza, which became legendary as a metropolitan port city at the western end of the Silk Road. Although the Torah refers to Canaanites as among the peoples the Israelites were to exterminate, scholars believe their cultures were very similar and that Canaanite culture persisted into the Hellenistic Greek period.“Gaza still holds more secrets on its lands, which have witnessed many historical eras such as the Pharaonic, Roman, Byzantine and Assyrian, among others,” he added.Samaritan Oil LampSeparately, archeologists in the West Bank uncovered a nearly-intact clay oil lamp on Mount Gerizim, a mountain south of Nablus that is believed by the Samaritans to be the most sacred spot on Earth.The lamp was found while conservation workers were clearing the area around a stone bath used by ancient Samaritans that is similar to a Jewish mikveh.While fewer than 1,000 Samaritans exist today, their people once lived across what is now the West Bank, northern Israel, and southern Lebanon. A Semitic-speaking people very closely related to the ancient Israelites, the Samaritans split from them when the leaders of the Kingdom of Judea were deported to Babylon in the 6th century BCE. By the time they returned under Persian patronage several decades later, the Samaritan and Jewish religions had become so separated that they were irreconcilable. Among their differences is the belief that Mount Gerizim, not Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, was the site where God wanted his temple to be built.The archeological site where the lamp was found dates to the Persian-Hellenistic period and includes a town surrounding a temple, which included several houses and an olive oil press, which would have been vital to its economic prosperity.

