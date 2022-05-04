https://sputniknews.com/20220504/family-of-teenage-reality-tv-star-call-her-suicide-a-result-of-rash-decision-1095259860.html
Family of Teenage Reality TV Star Call Her Suicide a Result of 'Rash Decision'
Family of Teenage Reality TV Star Call Her Suicide a Result of 'Rash Decision'
Kalia Posey's family described her as an "accomplished teenager" who had a "bright future ahead of her", but ended up taking her own life "in one impetuous moment".
Kalia Posey, the star of TLC reality TV show Toddlers & Tiaras" that followed the lives of child beauty pageant contestants’ families, ended up taking her life at the age of 16, TMZ reports.According to the Daily Mail, the girl’s body was found by the authorities on Monday inside a car at Birch Bay State Park in Washington.On 19 April, Posey celebrated her 16th birthday, and she attended her high school prom over the weekend before her demise, the media outlet adds.The girl’s family also lauded her accomplishments, saying that Kalia "won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life", and that her "highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers".The girl’s family has now reportedly set up a fund in Kalia’s name at the Whatcom Community Foundation, "with the goal of providing resources to help students in crisis", as TMZ put it.
Family of Teenage Reality TV Star Call Her Suicide a Result of 'Rash Decision'
Kalia Posey’s family described her as an “accomplished teenager” who had a “bright future ahead of her”, but ended up taking her own life “in one impetuous moment”.
Kalia Posey, the star of TLC reality TV show Toddlers & Tiaras" that followed the lives of child beauty pageant contestants’ families, ended up taking her life at the age of 16, TMZ reports.
According to the Daily Mail, the girl’s body was found by the authorities on Monday inside a car at Birch Bay State Park in Washington.
On 19 April, Posey celebrated her 16th birthday, and she attended her high school prom over the weekend before her demise, the media outlet adds.
"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life", Kalia’s family told TMZ.
The girl’s family also lauded her accomplishments, saying that Kalia "won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life", and that her "highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers".
The girl’s family has now reportedly set up a fund in Kalia’s name at the Whatcom Community Foundation, "with the goal of providing resources to help students in crisis", as TMZ put it.