International
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/elon-musk-invited-to-speak-in-british-parliament-about-his-acquisition-of-twitter-1095261080.html
Elon Musk Invited to Speak in British Parliament About His Acquisition of Twitter
Elon Musk Invited to Speak in British Parliament About His Acquisition of Twitter
In late April, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla struck a deal on the acquisition of US microblogging and social networking service Twitter for $44... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T13:52+0000
2022-05-04T13:53+0000
elon musk
twitter
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095261176_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f51cce2f77e074f75462dcc780e91ee.jpg
Elon Musk has been invited to speak to MPs in London about his plans related to the development of Twitter after he sealed a deal to purchase the platform last month, according to Sky News. According to the chair of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, Julian Knight, quoted by the media outlet, MPs would like to hear from Musk the details about his intention to roll out verification for all users as it "echoes our calls on the UK government".On 25 April, Twitter announced that it had agreed "to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion".In early April, Musk, who already owned a 9.2 percent share in Twitter, said he was ready to offer $43 billion to take the company private and to “transform” it as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.Musk believes that Twitter's control of free speech has been too strict and suggested a series of changes, including relaxed content restrictions and measures to eradicate fake accounts.
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/musk-says-twitter-may-charge-commercial-government-users-1095251317.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095261176_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_532aaf4f3d518fda36cbbf7c3e65ff39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, twitter, uk

Elon Musk Invited to Speak in British Parliament About His Acquisition of Twitter

13:52 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 04.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / RYAN LASHThis handout image released by TED Conferences shows Tesla chief Elon Musk (R) speaking with head of TED Chris Anderson at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022.
This handout image released by TED Conferences shows Tesla chief Elon Musk (R) speaking with head of TED Chris Anderson at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / RYAN LASH
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
In late April, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla struck a deal on the acquisition of US microblogging and social networking service Twitter for $44 billion.
Elon Musk has been invited to speak to MPs in London about his plans related to the development of Twitter after he sealed a deal to purchase the platform last month, according to Sky News.
According to the chair of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, Julian Knight, quoted by the media outlet, MPs would like to hear from Musk the details about his intention to roll out verification for all users as it "echoes our calls on the UK government".
On 25 April, Twitter announced that it had agreed "to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion".
A picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
Musk Says Twitter May Charge Commercial, Government Users
06:46 GMT
In early April, Musk, who already owned a 9.2 percent share in Twitter, said he was ready to offer $43 billion to take the company private and to “transform” it as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.
Musk believes that Twitter's control of free speech has been too strict and suggested a series of changes, including relaxed content restrictions and measures to eradicate fake accounts.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала