Elon Musk Invited to Speak in British Parliament About His Acquisition of Twitter
Elon Musk has been invited to speak to MPs in London about his plans related to the development of Twitter after he sealed a deal to purchase the platform last month, according to Sky News. According to the chair of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, Julian Knight, quoted by the media outlet, MPs would like to hear from Musk the details about his intention to roll out verification for all users as it "echoes our calls on the UK government".On 25 April, Twitter announced that it had agreed "to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion".In early April, Musk, who already owned a 9.2 percent share in Twitter, said he was ready to offer $43 billion to take the company private and to “transform” it as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.Musk believes that Twitter's control of free speech has been too strict and suggested a series of changes, including relaxed content restrictions and measures to eradicate fake accounts.
In late April, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla struck a deal on the acquisition of US microblogging and social networking service Twitter for $44 billion.
Elon Musk has been invited to speak to MPs in London about his plans related to the development of Twitter after he sealed a deal to purchase the platform last month, according to Sky News.
According to the chair of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, Julian Knight, quoted by the media outlet, MPs would like to hear from Musk the details about his intention to roll out verification for all users as it "echoes our calls on the UK government".
On 25 April, Twitter announced that it had agreed "to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion".
In early April, Musk, who already owned a 9.2 percent share in Twitter, said he was ready to offer $43 billion to take the company private and to “transform” it as a “platform for free speech around the globe”.
Musk believes that Twitter's control of free speech has been too strict and suggested a series of changes, including relaxed content restrictions and measures to eradicate fake accounts.