https://sputniknews.com/20220504/dow-jones-skyrockets-900-plus-points-after-federal-reserve-announces-interest-rate-hike-1095271248.html

Dow Jones Skyrockets 900-Plus Points After Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Hike

Dow Jones Skyrockets 900-Plus Points After Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Hike

Earlier Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared to downplay the central bank's decision to raise its key interest rate by 50 points--two times... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T20:00+0000

2022-05-04T20:00+0000

2022-05-04T20:37+0000

dow jones

us stocks

interest rate

us federal reserve

jerome powell

nyse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_567714ac57b74db48660415d8f7574c6.jpg

US markets appeared to respond positively to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday, as sharp rallies were observed in the stock indices, including a 932-point (2.8%) increase for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Wednesday's close represented the Dow Jones' best day since November 9, 2020, per CNN. The S&P 500 held around a 3% increase by close on Wednesday, marking its best performance since May 18, 2020. CNBC reported that all 11 S&P 500 sectors were positive in the last hour of trading. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite observed its best day since February 24, 2022, growing by 3.2%. The Federal Reserve Chair expressed confidence on Wednesday when he told reporters that the central bank's decision to accelerate rate hikes would likely assist in curbing inflation, while maintaining a robust economy. However, pandemic-related obstacles, including supply chain disruptions and the related economic fallout, still remain realistic obstacles for the Fed. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

https://sputniknews.com/20220504/us-federal-reserve-increases-interest-rates-by-05-in-biggest-hike-of-21st-century-1095268635.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

dow jones, us stocks, interest rate, us federal reserve, jerome powell, nyse