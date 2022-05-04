International
Dow Jones Skyrockets 900-Plus Points After Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Hike
Dow Jones Skyrockets 900-Plus Points After Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Hike
US markets appeared to respond positively to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday, as sharp rallies were observed in the stock indices, including a 932-point (2.8%) increase for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Wednesday's close represented the Dow Jones' best day since November 9, 2020, per CNN. The S&amp;P 500 held around a 3% increase by close on Wednesday, marking its best performance since May 18, 2020. CNBC reported that all 11 S&amp;P 500 sectors were positive in the last hour of trading. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite observed its best day since February 24, 2022, growing by 3.2%. The Federal Reserve Chair expressed confidence on Wednesday when he told reporters that the central bank's decision to accelerate rate hikes would likely assist in curbing inflation, while maintaining a robust economy. However, pandemic-related obstacles, including supply chain disruptions and the related economic fallout, still remain realistic obstacles for the Fed. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Earlier Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared to downplay the central bank's decision to raise its key interest rate by 50 points--two times the usual amount. While the move amounted to the biggest interest rate hike since 2000, Powell signaled that a larger, 75-point hike was unlikely.
US markets appeared to respond positively to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday, as sharp rallies were observed in the stock indices, including a 932-point (2.8%) increase for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Wednesday's close represented the Dow Jones' best day since November 9, 2020, per CNN.
The S&P 500 held around a 3% increase by close on Wednesday, marking its best performance since May 18, 2020. CNBC reported that all 11 S&P 500 sectors were positive in the last hour of trading.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite observed its best day since February 24, 2022, growing by 3.2%.
The Federal Reserve Chair expressed confidence on Wednesday when he told reporters that the central bank's decision to accelerate rate hikes would likely assist in curbing inflation, while maintaining a robust economy.
"We need to do everything we can to restore stable prices as quickly and effectively as we can,” Powell said. “We think we have a good chance to do it without a significant increase in unemployment or a really sharp slowdown."
However, pandemic-related obstacles, including supply chain disruptions and the related economic fallout, still remain realistic obstacles for the Fed.
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Richard Clarida, President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Federal Reserve, pledged on Tuesday, May 15, to support the Fed's twin goals of stabilizing inflation and maximizing employment while also declaring the importance of the central bank’s independence. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
US Federal Reserve Increases Interest Rates by 0.5% in Biggest Hike of 21st Century
18:06 GMT
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
