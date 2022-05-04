https://sputniknews.com/20220504/britney-spears-slams-her-father-over-psychological-damage--ruining-deep-seed-of-her-existence-1095267874.html

Britney Spears Slams Her Father Over 'Psychological Damage' & Ruining 'Deep Seed' of Her Existence

Famous pop icon Britney Spears has fired a fresh verbal broadside aimed at her father Jamie, the man who, until last year, was in charge of her conservatorship that lasted for 13 years.Sharing her thoughts in an Instagram post that features what appears to be a photo of herself in her early teens, the singer mused that she thinks her "rebellious days" were due to the fact that she "always had to be perfect and pretty".She then lashed out against her conservatorship, before bashing her father, whom she accused of ruining the "deep seed" of her existence.Noting in her post how she "felt kinda pretty" back when she was 13, Britney complained about how her father made her "feel ugly", adding that she "felt so good about" herself the moment the conservatorship was over.She noted, however, that the "psychological damage" from her father and "every f*cking person who went along with it will always be there".*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

