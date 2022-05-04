https://sputniknews.com/20220504/beijing-reportedly-conducted-massive-stress-test-modeling-impact-of-russia-style-sanctions-on-prc-1095269936.html

Beijing Reportedly Conducted Massive ‘Stress Test’ Modeling Impact of Russia-Style Sanctions on PRC

Beijing Reportedly Conducted Massive ‘Stress Test’ Modeling Impact of Russia-Style Sanctions on PRC

The reported measure comes on the heels of an emergency conference organized by Chinese state regulators and major domestic and foreign banks last month to... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T18:59+0000

2022-05-04T18:59+0000

2022-05-04T18:59+0000

china

russia

united states

sanctions

test

stress test

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102122/81/1021228119_0:167:3000:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_6ebc8eaabcafd59bca34c15d85efefbd.jpg

The Chinese government ran a comprehensive “stress test” drill in late February and early March to model what impact Western sanctions similar to those imposed against Russia would have on its economy, The Guardian has reported, citing a source with knowledge of the exercise.“Those involved in this exercise use how Russia was treated as a baseline for China’s own policy response should it be treated in the same fashion by the West. This stress test involves a range of methodology, including modelling,” the outlet’s source indicated.The source suggested that the stress test was Beijing’s “natural reaction” to the crisis between Russia and the West.Tong Zhao, a senior fellow at the Beijing-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the test was a logical measure, given that what the US and its allies did to Russia could be done to China as well. Zhao said the stress test may have been undertaken in part amid US threats to sanction China if it provided military or economic or military assistance to its Russian partner. This week, Washington admitted that it has not seen any evidence of such support being provided.The ‘stress test’ follows on the heels of a report by the Financial Times last week that regulators from China’s central bank and the finance ministry met with representatives of major national lenders and foreign banks operating in the PRC to discuss how Beijing can protect its assets after Russia lost nearly half of its foreign reserves following their seizure by the US and its allies in late February.Commenting on the asset seizure on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that over $300 billion in Russian reserve assets diligently saved through exports of oil and gas sales to the West was “stolen” to “punish” Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.“Now we are offered to continue trading as before, and the money will remain with them. When they want, they will pocket [the money] again,” Lavrov added, referring to European countries’ resistance to paying for Russian natural gas in rubles through Gazprombank.

https://sputniknews.com/20220504/chinese-private-oil-refineries-covertly-buying-russian-fuel-at-lesser-price---report-1095246865.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220501/russian-fm-lavrov-west-has-just-stolen-over-300-billions-from-moscow-1095189793.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

china, russia, united states, sanctions, test, stress test