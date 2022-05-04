https://sputniknews.com/20220504/anti-government-rallies-resume-in-yerevan-1095264078.html
Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan
Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan
Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international...
Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where people have taken to the streets again to continue protesting against the government's policies and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.Armenia's opposition parties and their supporters among the public have been staging regular protests in Yerevan since 25 April, voicing their discontent with the government's policies under the leadership of Pashinyan.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan
14:26 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 04.05.2022)
Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international pressure.
Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where people have taken to the streets again to continue protesting against the government's policies and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia's opposition parties and their supporters among the public have been staging regular protests in Yerevan since 25 April, voicing their discontent with the government's policies under the leadership of Pashinyan.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.