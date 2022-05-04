https://sputniknews.com/20220504/anti-government-rallies-resume-in-yerevan-1095264078.html

Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan

Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan

Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where people have taken to the streets again to continue protesting against the government's policies and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.Armenia's opposition parties and their supporters among the public have been staging regular protests in Yerevan since 25 April, voicing their discontent with the government's policies under the leadership of Pashinyan.

