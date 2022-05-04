International
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/anti-government-rallies-resume-in-yerevan-1095264078.html
Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan
Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan
Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T14:26+0000
2022-05-04T14:30+0000
armenia
yerevan
rally
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095264406_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4856398cad58bb2df7332b2fbe50c5de.jpg
Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where people have taken to the streets again to continue protesting against the government's policies and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.Armenia's opposition parties and their supporters among the public have been staging regular protests in Yerevan since 25 April, voicing their discontent with the government's policies under the leadership of Pashinyan.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
armenia
yerevan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan
Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan
2022-05-04T14:26+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095264406_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d0bf958213fb1be3d1fc04f8610116ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia, yerevan, rally, видео

Anti-Government Rallies Resume in Yerevan

14:26 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 04.05.2022)
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international pressure.
Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where people have taken to the streets again to continue protesting against the government's policies and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia's opposition parties and their supporters among the public have been staging regular protests in Yerevan since 25 April, voicing their discontent with the government's policies under the leadership of Pashinyan.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала