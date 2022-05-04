https://sputniknews.com/20220504/abc-news-journo-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-sitting-next-to-kim-kardashian-at-whcd-1095246593.html

ABC News Journo Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Sitting Next to Kim Kardashian at WHCD

Veteran journalist Jonathan Karl was seen shaking hands with US President Joe Biden during the night of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where the ABC... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two days after attending the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, CNN and Politico reported on Tuesday, citing individuals close to the journalist.“He tested positive for COVID Monday night, but tested negative on Saturday afternoon before the White House Correspondents Dinner by medically-supervised staff,” a source familiar with the matter.Karl is said to be fully vaccinated, boosted, and regularly tested for the contagious disease.“He had no symptoms on Saturday. Jon is currently isolating and participating in contract tracing,” they added.Attendees of the event were required to show proof of vaccination and negative results from a same-day COVID test.“We worked hard to publicize our protocols and encouraged those eligible to get booster shots in the weeks leading up to the dinner,” Steven Portnoy, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said in a quoted statement provided to CNN.“Our event implemented protocols that went beyond any guidance or regulation issued by the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] or the DC health department,” he added. “We wish anyone who may not be feeling well a speedy recovery.”Karl was seen shaking the hands of several individuals, including US President Joe Biden, after receiving his award for reporting on the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.He was also spotted at a table immediately next to Kim Kardashian, who attended the event with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

