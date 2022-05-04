https://sputniknews.com/20220504/a-leaky-situation-1095248330.html
A Leaky Situation
A Leaky Situation
Pro-abortion protesters flocked to Washington, DC, late Monday night after Politico published a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito detailing the SCOTUS had... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T04:03+0000
2022-05-04T04:03+0000
2022-05-04T04:03+0000
mitch mcconnell
john roberts
abortion
joe biden
roe v. wade
gop
samuel alito
women
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095248299_0:110:1200:785_1920x0_80_0_0_653a3dbea04a333d9e8e75438f85f0e7.jpg
On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other prominent GOP lawmakers called on the federal government and SCOTUS to probe the so-called “lawless” leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion draft.John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court, issued a memo on Tuesday confirming the authenticity of the leaked document. He also announced that his office has directed the marshal of the court to launch a probe “into the source of the leak.”Roberts noted that the draft does not reflect the final decision of the court.US President Joe Biden has said that the decision, if it holds, is “radical.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220503/mcconnell-us-must-prosecute-those-behind-lawless-leak-of-scotus-draft-decision-on-roe-v-wade-1095244608.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095248299_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_787546c19bc45775d54d095432c96c34.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mitch mcconnell, john roberts, abortion, joe biden, roe v. wade, gop, samuel alito, women
A Leaky Situation
Pro-abortion protesters flocked to Washington, DC, late Monday night after Politico published a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito detailing the SCOTUS had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to elect to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other prominent GOP lawmakers called on the federal government and SCOTUS to probe the so-called “lawless” leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion draft.
John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court, issued a memo on Tuesday confirming the authenticity of the leaked document. He also announced that his office has directed the marshal of the court to launch a probe “into the source of the leak.”
Roberts noted that the draft does not reflect the final decision of the court.
US President Joe Biden has said that the decision, if it holds, is “radical.”
“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” the US president told reporters before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday.