A Leaky Situation

A Leaky Situation

Pro-abortion protesters flocked to Washington, DC, late Monday night after Politico published a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito detailing the SCOTUS had... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other prominent GOP lawmakers called on the federal government and SCOTUS to probe the so-called “lawless” leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion draft.John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court, issued a memo on Tuesday confirming the authenticity of the leaked document. He also announced that his office has directed the marshal of the court to launch a probe “into the source of the leak.”Roberts noted that the draft does not reflect the final decision of the court.US President Joe Biden has said that the decision, if it holds, is “radical.”

