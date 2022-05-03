https://sputniknews.com/20220503/zlatan-ibrahimovic-says-he-is-a-little-bit-panicking-about-starting-new-chapter-of-his-life-1095231990.html

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He is 'A Little Bit Panicking' About Starting New Chapter of His Life

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic argued that one needs to realise when it is time to call it quits, he pointed out that he is "not there yet". 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

Famous Swedish professional footballer and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently shared his thoughts on the prospects of ending his football career.During an appearance on ESPN’s The Gab & Juls Show, Ibrahimovic noted that he is "close to the goal line", although he is yet to cross it.Therefore, the footballer explained, he is trying to “postpone that goalie line”.At the same time, Ibrahimovic noted that he wants to be able to feel good when he plays, and “it makes no sense to play the game if you suffer too much”, so one should be realistic and know when it is time to call it quits and start a new chapter in life.In March, Ibrahimovic made a similar remark, telling the media that he feels "a slight sense of panic at the prospect of retirement".

