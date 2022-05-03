https://sputniknews.com/20220503/west-pressuring-african-countries-demanding-to-condemn-russia---russian-ambassador-to-angola-1095216100.html

West Pressuring African Countries, Demanding to Condemn Russia - Russian Ambassador to Angola

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are putting extreme pressure on African states to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, even resorting to threats, which is... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

"I know that they [Angola] are under extreme pressure from Western countries, who call on them to condemn Russia. But they expressly behave in this way, saying that we will contribute to the establishment of peace, we will contribute with all our might so that agreements are reached between the parties," he said.The ambassador stressed that in its demands the West sometimes resorts to threats and blackmail, which is immoral. According to Tararov, the West is "threatening, blackmailing" the countries of Africa.And under this extraordinary pressure, African countries are "barely able to resist." He also underscored that during the General Assembly vote to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council on April 7, many African countries "voted neutrally, that is, they abstained."On April 7, the UNGA adopted a resolution suspending Russia's work in the UN HRC due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In total, 93 states voted for the resolution, while 24 voted against and 58 abstained. Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe all voted against the resolution. Among those who abstained were Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Serbia and Israel, among others, voted for the resolution. The draft resolution was prepared by a number of Western countries, as well as Ukraine and Latvia.

