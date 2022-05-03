https://sputniknews.com/20220503/watch-as-rocket-lab-performs-mid-air-chopper-capture-of-electron-rocket-booster--1095217468.html

Watch as Rocket Lab Performs Mid-Air Chopper Capture of Electron Rocket Booster

Rocket Lab, a 25-year-old space company, intends to market a line of reusable rocket boosters that use the atmosphere to slow them down until a parachute is... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

Rocket Lab achieved a primary goal in its most recent ‘There and Back Again’ mission, which resulted in the deployment of 34 small satellites into low Earth orbit for a number of customers, such as Aurora Propulsion Technologies, E-Space, Spaceflight Inc., Astrix Astronautics, and Unseenlabs.The California-based company’s launch occurred around 6:49 p.m. EDT (22:49 GMT) at Launch Complex 1A, on the Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand. However, the booster ultimately ended up in the Pacific Ocean.Baker noted that the Electron booster remains in “great condition,” and will be assessed in detail once it returns to the Rocket Lab factory.The vehicle is primarily made of carbon fiber composite and measures 59 feet (18 meters), and approximately 4 feet (1.2 meters) wide. The vehicle uses technology dubbed an “aero thermal decelerator” to slow the booster through its re-entry to Earth.As of this article’s publication, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the only company to successfully refurbish a recovered booster.

