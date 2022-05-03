International
Watch as Rocket Lab Performs Mid-Air Chopper Capture of Electron Rocket Booster
Watch as Rocket Lab Performs Mid-Air Chopper Capture of Electron Rocket Booster
Rocket Lab, a 25-year-old space company, intends to market a line of reusable rocket boosters that use the atmosphere to slow them down until a parachute is deployed, making the boosters retrievable by helicopter. The recovered booster will then be used for a future orbital mission.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095217441_271:0:1910:922_1920x0_80_0_0_82a65044449facd0bf1865df24a6384d.png
Rocket Lab achieved a primary goal in its most recent ‘There and Back Again’ mission, which resulted in the deployment of 34 small satellites into low Earth orbit for a number of customers, such as Aurora Propulsion Technologies, E-Space, Spaceflight Inc., Astrix Astronautics, and Unseenlabs.The California-based company’s launch occurred around 6:49 p.m. EDT (22:49 GMT) at Launch Complex 1A, on the Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand. However, the booster ultimately ended up in the Pacific Ocean.Baker noted that the Electron booster remains in “great condition,” and will be assessed in detail once it returns to the Rocket Lab factory.The vehicle is primarily made of carbon fiber composite and measures 59 feet (18 meters), and approximately 4 feet (1.2 meters) wide. The vehicle uses technology dubbed an “aero thermal decelerator” to slow the booster through its re-entry to Earth.As of this article’s publication, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the only company to successfully refurbish a recovered booster.
Watch as Rocket Lab Performs Mid-Air Chopper Capture of Electron Rocket Booster

04:11 GMT 03.05.2022
Rocket Lab confirms the recovery helicopter caught the Electron booster over the Pacific Ocean, about 15 minutes after launching from from New Zealand — a major step in the company's rocket reuse efforts.
Rocket Lab confirms the recovery helicopter caught the Electron booster over the Pacific Ocean, about 15 minutes after launching from from New Zealand — a major step in the company’s rocket reuse efforts. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
© Twitter/Spaceflightnow
