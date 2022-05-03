International
LIVE: Anti-Government Protesters Hit the Streets of Armenia's Capital
War of Words Breaks Out Between BJP, Congress as Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Nightclub Video Goes Viral
War of Words Breaks Out Between BJP, Congress as Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Nightclub Video Goes Viral
Congress parliamentarian and the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi has slammed the federal government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party over scores of... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
India's federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the country’s main opposition party Congress engaged in a war of words on Tuesday after a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending a party at a foreign nightclub went viral.BJP politicians shared the video and lashed out at Gandhi for attending a party while being critical of the government on social media. The BJP’s National Information and Technology Department head, Amit Malviya, on Tuesday also shared the video and slammed Rahul Gandhi.In a tweet, Malviya said: “Rahul Gandhi is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding”.Sharing the video, federal minister Kiren Rijiju took a jibe at the parliamentarian from Kerala state's Waynad constituency, saying that “Regular Parties, Vacations, Holidays, Pleasure Trips, Private Foreign Visits etc are nothing new to the nation now".BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla slammed the Congress leader and called him a “party time politician”.Congress hit back at the BJP, saying it was still not a crime to visit a friendly nation to attend a wedding, and that it was much less egregious than Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a surprise visit to the wedding of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter in 2015.Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Rahul Gandhi hasn't gone to Pakistan as an uninvited guest like Modi to cut a cake with Nawaz Sharif, and we know what happens in Pathankot”."Rahul Gandhi has gone to Nepal, a friendly country, to attend a journalist's wedding. There is nothing wrong. It's a matter of our culture. It's not a crime. Maybe Prime Minister and BJP will soon decide it's a crime to participate in weddings of friends and family members", he further stated.The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi accompanied by a friend at a dimly-lit nightclub, with people dancing to loud music in the background.Netizens also reacted sharply soon after the video went viral.According to Nepali daily The Kathmandu Post, Gandhi arrived in Nepal on Monday to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend, a former CNN TV journalist and now executive director of the Lumbini Museum at the Marriot Hotel. The video was purportedly shot at a popular nightclub in the city.The wedding is planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held Thursday, the news report added.
War of Words Breaks Out Between BJP, Congress as Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Nightclub Video Goes Viral

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Delhi elections, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Delhi elections, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Congress parliamentarian and the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi has slammed the federal government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party over scores of issues. Recently, he lashed out at the government over rising inflation in the country.
India's federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the country’s main opposition party Congress engaged in a war of words on Tuesday after a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending a party at a foreign nightclub went viral.
BJP politicians shared the video and lashed out at Gandhi for attending a party while being critical of the government on social media.
The BJP’s National Information and Technology Department head, Amit Malviya, on Tuesday also shared the video and slammed Rahul Gandhi.
In a tweet, Malviya said: “Rahul Gandhi is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding”.
Sharing the video, federal minister Kiren Rijiju took a jibe at the parliamentarian from Kerala state's Waynad constituency, saying that “Regular Parties, Vacations, Holidays, Pleasure Trips, Private Foreign Visits etc are nothing new to the nation now".
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla slammed the Congress leader and called him a “party time politician”.
BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Rahul Gandhi over His Video at Foreign Nightclub
BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Rahul Gandhi over His Video at Foreign Nightclub - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Rahul Gandhi over His Video at Foreign Nightclub
© Photo : Twitter/@Shehzad_Ind
Congress hit back at the BJP, saying it was still not a crime to visit a friendly nation to attend a wedding, and that it was much less egregious than Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a surprise visit to the wedding of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter in 2015.
Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Rahul Gandhi hasn't gone to Pakistan as an uninvited guest like Modi to cut a cake with Nawaz Sharif, and we know what happens in Pathankot”.
"Rahul Gandhi has gone to Nepal, a friendly country, to attend a journalist's wedding. There is nothing wrong. It's a matter of our culture. It's not a crime. Maybe Prime Minister and BJP will soon decide it's a crime to participate in weddings of friends and family members", he further stated.
The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi accompanied by a friend at a dimly-lit nightclub, with people dancing to loud music in the background.
Netizens also reacted sharply soon after the video went viral.
According to Nepali daily The Kathmandu Post, Gandhi arrived in Nepal on Monday to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend, a former CNN TV journalist and now executive director of the Lumbini Museum at the Marriot Hotel. The video was purportedly shot at a popular nightclub in the city.
The wedding is planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held Thursday, the news report added.
