US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers Remarks on Press Freedom Day

World Press Freedom Day, annually observed on 3 May since 1994, is intended to remind governments of the right to freedom of expression. 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver remarks to the press in recognition of World Press Freedom Day at the Foreign Press Center in Washington, DC.The initiative to celebrate the day belongs to representatives of the independent press of African countries. On 3 May 1991, in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, representatives of the independent African press adopted the Windhoek Declaration on the Promotion of an Independent and Pluralistic African Press, which called on the governments of the world to ensure freedom of the press and its democratic nature.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

