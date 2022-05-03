https://sputniknews.com/20220503/us-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-delivers-remarks-on-press-freedom-day-1095236484.html
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers Remarks on Press Freedom Day
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers Remarks on Press Freedom Day
World Press Freedom Day, annually observed on 3 May since 1994, is intended to remind governments of the right to freedom of expression. 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-03T15:16+0000
2022-05-03T15:16+0000
2022-05-03T15:19+0000
world
press
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002548_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_6737587a8df43260d70defa9cf238898.jpg
Sputnik is live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver remarks to the press in recognition of World Press Freedom Day at the Foreign Press Center in Washington, DC.The initiative to celebrate the day belongs to representatives of the independent press of African countries. On 3 May 1991, in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, representatives of the independent African press adopted the Windhoek Declaration on the Promotion of an Independent and Pluralistic African Press, which called on the governments of the world to ensure freedom of the press and its democratic nature.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002548_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55e0ee125bafd1203b5701c4df41d8b2.jpg
US Secretary of State Blinken delivers remarks in recognition of World Press Freedom Day
US Secretary of State Blinken delivers remarks in recognition of World Press Freedom Day
2022-05-03T15:16+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, press, antony blinken, видео
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers Remarks on Press Freedom Day
15:16 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 15:19 GMT 03.05.2022)
World Press Freedom Day, annually observed on 3 May since 1994, is intended to remind governments of the right to freedom of expression.
Sputnik is live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver remarks to the press in recognition of World Press Freedom Day at the Foreign Press Center in Washington, DC.
The initiative to celebrate the day belongs to representatives of the independent press of African countries. On 3 May 1991, in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, representatives of the independent African press adopted the Windhoek Declaration on the Promotion of an Independent and Pluralistic African Press, which called on the governments of the world to ensure freedom of the press and its democratic nature.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!