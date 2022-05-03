https://sputniknews.com/20220503/us-headed-for-recession-paypal-censors-alternative-media-eu-refugee-crisis-explodes-1095214355.html

US Headed For Recession; Paypal Censors Alternative Media; EU Refugee Crisis Explodes

US Headed For Recession; Paypal Censors Alternative Media; EU Refugee Crisis Explodes

The US is in deep economic trouble as blowback from Russian sanctions joins Fed rate hikes to drag the nation into a potentially deep recession. 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

US Headed For Recession; Paypal Censors Alternative Media; EU Refugee Crisis Explodes

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Major NATO wargames begin as rumors of Poland moving on to Western Ukraine abound. Also, civilians evacuate from the Nazi stronghold in Mariupol and a US Congressman introduces a bill to send US troops to Ukraine.Joe Lauria, editor in chief at Consortium News, joins us to discuss censorship. Pushback continues against the Biden Administrations Orwellian "disinformation governance board." Also, Paypal continues to block access to alternative media sites.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The US is in deep economic trouble as blowback from Russian sanctions joins Fed rate hikes to drag the nation into a potentially deep recession.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the threat of nuclear weapons. Veteran Intelligence Veterans for Sanity have sent a memo to President Biden regarding the threat of a nuclear exchange. The retired intelligence leaders argue that the US must reduce the military pressure in Eastern Europe and sue for peace because the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU refugee crisis. The massive influx of Ukrainian refugees is causing homelessness in the UK and Poland is running out of funds to support them. Also, the Nazi problem in Ukraine is continuing to cause embarrassment for the US empire.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. As Nicaragua rejects the Organization of American States as a US empire-led regime change tool, we discuss its role in the destabilization of Haiti.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Eurasia. A number of suicide bombing attacks against Chinese citizens in Pakistan point to a possible plot and some are suspecting Western anti-China forces. Also, we discuss the stability of the Taliban government as the Biden administration withholds billions of dollars in funds that they desperately need for food.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Canada has been a valuable partner in US imperialism and in particular, we discuss their role in the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah. Also, we discuss the TPLF reign of terror in Ethiopia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

