Unusual Cloud-Shaped Diamond Extracted in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region - Photo
A diamond weighing 92.34 carats and having the unusual shape of a cloud cluster was recently mined at the Lomonosov deposit in Russia's Arkhangelsk region. According to the Severalmaz diamond mining enterprise, the diamond is the second largest mineral found at the deposit. The largest diamond mined there weighs 106.6 carats. The company shared a photo of the unusual diamond on its official page on VKontakte. The discovered diamond is not for sale, but will be handed over to the company's museum, which already has a diamond in the shape of a soccer ball, mined in 2018.
