https://sputniknews.com/20220503/unusual-cloud-shaped-diamond-extracted-in-russias-arkhangelsk-region---photo--1095226899.html

Unusual Cloud-Shaped Diamond Extracted in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region - Photo

Unusual Cloud-Shaped Diamond Extracted in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region - Photo

It was decided that the mineral won't be auctioned, but will be placed in the company's museum where another diamond in the shape of a soccer ball is being... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T14:28+0000

2022-05-03T14:28+0000

2022-05-03T14:28+0000

russia

diamonds

cloud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106300/00/1063000059_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_878ba86f01811ef19f04c9fc8bb30f42.jpg

A diamond weighing 92.34 carats and having the unusual shape of a cloud cluster was recently mined at the Lomonosov deposit in Russia's Arkhangelsk region. According to the Severalmaz diamond mining enterprise, the diamond is the second largest mineral found at the deposit. The largest diamond mined there weighs 106.6 carats. The company shared a photo of the unusual diamond on its official page on VKontakte. The discovered diamond is not for sale, but will be handed over to the company's museum, which already has a diamond in the shape of a soccer ball, mined in 2018.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

russia, diamonds, cloud