UK PM Johnson Announces £300Mln Military Aid Package to Ukraine

The United Kingdom has put together "a new package of support" for Ukraine totalling some £300 million ($376 Million US), Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.Britain will also send Ukraine Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems "in the coming weeks," Johnson promised.Characterizing the conflict in Ukraine as a battle betwen "freedom versus oppression," "right versus wrong" and "good versus evil," Johnson stressed that Ukraine "must win," and signed off with the greeting "Slava Ukraini!" ('Glory to Ukraine') - a phrase used by Ukrainian fascist formations and militias during the Second World War.The United Kingdom is the second-largest supplier of weaponry to Ukraine after the United States, sending hundreds of millions of pounds-worth of equipment ranging from British-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to minehunters, missileboats, armoured vehicles and long-range artillery, to the country in recent years. London sponsored the construction of a new military base in Ochakov, Nikolaev region, southern Ukraine, which Russian forces promptly destroyed in February after kicking off the special operation. The UK has also provided the Ukrainian military with intelligence support.

