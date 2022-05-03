Trump Pays $750,000 to Settle Lawsuit With Washington Attorney General

International
"After he was elected, one of the first actions Donald Trump took was illegally using his own inauguration to enrich his family. We refused to let that corruption stand. With our lawsuit, we are now clawing back money that Trump's own inaugural committee misused," Racine said.The Washington DC Attorney General said nonprofit funds cannot be used to line the pockets of individuals and any future presidential inaugural committees are on notice that they will not get away with such egregious actions.Racine also said his office will give the money to two Washington DC non-partisan nonprofits - Mikva Challenge DC and DC Action - both of which promote civic engagement among the city's young people to build the next generation of leaders.
18:52 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 03.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexei Agaryshev / Go to the photo bankPresident Donald Trump and his wife Melania during the inauguration in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump Organisation and Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) have agreed to pay $750,000 to Washington, DC to settle allegations that former President Donald Trump illegally misused funds to enrich the Trump family, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said on Tuesday.
“After he was elected, one of the first actions Donald Trump took was illegally using his own inauguration to enrich his family. We refused to let that corruption stand. With our lawsuit, we are now clawing back money that Trump’s own inaugural committee misused,” Racine said.
The Washington DC Attorney General said nonprofit funds cannot be used to line the pockets of individuals and any future presidential inaugural committees are on notice that they will not get away with such egregious actions.
Racine also said his office will give the money to two Washington DC non-partisan nonprofits - Mikva Challenge DC and DC Action - both of which promote civic engagement among the city’s young people to build the next generation of leaders.
