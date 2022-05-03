https://sputniknews.com/20220503/tory-minister-urges-uk-police-to-look-into-labours-starmer-over-beergate-amid-new-evidence-1095227164.html

Tory Minister Urges UK Police to ‘Look Into’ Labour’s Starmer Over ‘Beergate’ Amid ‘New Evidence’

Tory Minister Urges UK Police to ‘Look Into’ Labour’s Starmer Over ‘Beergate’ Amid ‘New Evidence’

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the UK Labour party, earlier came under pressure over footage showing him drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 when strict... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T10:34+0000

2022-05-03T10:34+0000

2022-05-03T10:34+0000

us

keir starmer

uk labour party

covid-19

boris johnson

partygate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1c/1094266436_0:0:2931:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_39804258ce09f749729d5055e1d6f13b.jpg

A UK Tory minister has urged Durham Police to reopen an investigation into Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer over what has been dubbed “beergate”.Referencing the event that took place on 30 April, when indoor mixing was banned due to COVID-19 laws, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan suggested that officers should "look at it again" with "all the new evidence" that has emerged, according to Sky News.The Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed added:The minister added that Starmer should not have to step down as leader of the Labour Party, even if he were to be fined by the police, adding:"I don't think that is a resigning matter, personally."On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer slammed Conservative MPs of "mudslinging" over the re-surfaced footage of him drinking a beer with others in the office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy when England was in 'Step 2' rules that banned different households from gathering indoors.The footage, originally published in spring 2021, had been captured through the window of a building in Durham in the run up to Hartlepool byelection. It has since been revealed that Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was also at the event.After reviewing the afore-mentioned footage, Durham Constabulary had confirmed in February 2021 that it did not believe an offence had been committed.However, with the “partygate” row gaining fresh traction since PM Boris Johnson, together with his wife Carrie and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were fined by the Metropolitan Police, Keir Starmer has faced fresh calls to back up his claims that no coronavirus rules were broken by him.Starmer has repeatedly stressed he was working on the night in question.During a campaign visit to Worthing ahead of the local elections slated for 5 May, the Labour leader was grilled about the event. In response, Starmer said:Weighing in on an earlier report in the Daily Mail that a delivery driver for an Indian restaurant had dropped off “quite a big order” at the hall of “about four bags” of curry, rice and naan bread, estimating that there were “probably about 30 or so” gathered, Starmer reiterated:The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a Fixed Penalty Notice over a surprise birthday party for him in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 that was ruled to have breached COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. More penalties are anticipated to be issued next month.When asked if he might receive any further fines over the Downing Street “partygate” scandal, Johnson told the host of ITV's Good Morning Britain programme that he had “no idea.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220423/tory-mp-urges-police-probe-into-uk-labour-leader-keir-starmers-covid-19-lockdown-beer-with-aides-1094985127.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220430/beergate-labour-admits-starmers-deputy-attended-lockdown-breaching-party-gathering-last-year-1095162295.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, keir starmer, uk labour party, covid-19, boris johnson, partygate