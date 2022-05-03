https://sputniknews.com/20220503/ralf-rangnick-breaks-silence-on-cristiano-ronaldos-man-utd-future-under-incoming-coach-erik-ten-hag-1095219973.html
Ralf Rangnick Breaks Silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd Future Under Incoming Coach Erik Ten Hag
2022-05-03T10:27+0000
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is against any kind of tinkering with Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the current Manchester United side — and has even advised incoming boss Erik ten Hag to keep the world's highest goal-scorer at Old Trafford. On Monday, CR7 was back in the thick of things as he led the Red Devils to a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford.Scoring his 24th goal of the season for United in the 61st minute, the genius of the Portuguese superstar was on full display against the Bees as he continued to pile on the pressure. To mark United's final match of the season at Old Trafford, Ronaldo was took a lap of honour alongside his teammates where he appeared to tell supporters: "I'm not finished". But after waving to fans he headed for the tunnel to signal that it could be his last game at the legendary stadium. But Rangnick believes that Ronaldo could complete his tenure with the Premier League side instead of transferring next season. The player's contract with the Red Devils expires in June 2023."But this is a question you have to ask Erik and also Cristiano," the German coach added.While Rangnick has said he wants Ronaldo to continue his dazzling form at Old Trafford next season, he also acknowledged that United need more strikers to strengthen their offense — rather than rely too heavily on the Funchal-born star to deliver the goods."Cristiano is not a central striker. He does not want to play in that position but if you look at international football there are not many teams who play with two strikers," Rangnick explained."For me, it is a question of what players Manchester United have in the future. It is obvious United need two more quality strikers," he said.It was Rangnick's last home game as the Red Devils manager. He will now take charge of the Austrian national team, while also taking up a part-time consultancy role with United.
